5 best Halloween skins in Minecraft

In Minecraft, players can customize anything, from the color of their bed to the collar of their pet and even their own appearance. There are a plethora of colors available, and each one of them is easy to acquire via the different dyes in the game.

With Halloween around the corner, spooky and scary skins have become one of the biggest aspects of Minecraft. There are a ton of them available to download for free on many websites. Listed below are the five best spooky skins for players to use this Halloween.

Which are the best spooky skins in Minecraft?

5) Pumpkin Mask (skin by flako2013)

The Pumpkin Mask skin (Image via Namemc.com)

This skin features the player in a striped orange and brown t-shirt, which are the colors of a pumpkin, with the shoes containing streaks of orange as well. However, the highlight of the skin is the mask, which is shaped like a pumpkin and has lopsided eyes and an innocent, yet creepy smile.

Since pumpkins are one of the most significant parts of Halloween, this skin will be perfect for Minecraft players wanting to get into the mood for this holiday.

Download this skin here.

4) Evil Anime Girl (skin by AfterChange)

The Evil Anime Girl (Image via Namemc.com)

This skin features a girl with pale, ghostly white skin with red horns on her head and a black and red outfit. Its colors resonate as dark and creepy, while the stone-cold expression on the face of the character and the horns on her head give a demonic vibe.

Download this skin here.

3) The Smiling Man (Skin by its_Bloo)

The Smiling Man (Image via Namemc.com)

This is one of the creepiest skins out there. It features a figure with black eyes and red pupils, wearing a torn shirt and what looks like blood on its face and front side of the body. The best part about this skin is the figure’s long, winding and creepy smile, enough to give any player nightmares, making it one of the best for Halloween.

Download this skin here.

2) Pumpkin Outfit (Skin by oScones)

The pumpkin outfit (Image via Namemc.com)

This outfit symbolizes the festival of Halloween by making the entire outfit of the player out of a pumpkin. The skin features Steve, the original Minecraft character, inside a pumpkin, with the leaves of the pumpkin being on the top of Steve’s head. Also, it has a creepy smiling face on the chest. It can be both amusing and scary at the same time.

Download this skin here.

1) Scream (Skin by t6ji)

The Scream skin (Image via Namemc.com)

This skin is based on the popular horror movie series, Scream. It features GhostFace, a classic Halloween character, as the skin with his screaming face mask and his set of black robes.

Download this skin here.

The Minecraft community is home to many designers and artists who make skins for the game on a daily basis. With millions of skins available on the internet, there’s a skin for every occasion, and most of all, for the festival of Halloween.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

