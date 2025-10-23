5 best Minecraft Halloween outfit ideas for 2025

Halloween is right around the corner and Minecraft players have the perfect opportunity to explore the block world in spooky outfits. When it comes to outfit ideas for Halloween, the options can be overwhelming. To make things easier for you, this article will present the five best Minecraft Halloween outfits that you can wear to impress your friends and get in the mood for the spooky season.

5 best Minecraft Halloween skins for 2025

1) Pumpkin hoodie

The pumpkin hoodie outfit (Image via Minecraft/NameMC)

Nothing is more classic in Halloween than the orange jack-o'-lantern and what could be better than wearing a hoodie styled in the theme of the spooky pumpkin. While there are many similar options, this one stands out because of the pattern with the large and sinister smile in the middle.

What’s even better is that you can wear this skin and then make a scary castle in the middle of the pale garden biome and rule over the region. The vibrant orange skin will make sure that other players can spot you from a distance.

2) Wither skeleton

The wither skeleton outfit (Image via Minecraft/NameMC)

The wither skeleton is one of the coolest looking mobs in the game. It can be found in the fiery Nether dimension and the slate black and grey look contrasts very well in this lava-filled region.

With this wither skeleton-inspired outfit, you can also get the scary appearance of this hostile mob. What’s even better is that other players will have a hard time trying to find where you are in darkness.

3) Zombie man

The zombieman outfit (Image via Minecraft/NameMC)

The zombies in Minecraft have a unique texture and getting the same look as them for Halloween would not be too great. This is why this list has included a zombie skin that looks completely different.

The detailing of the skin is commendable with a lighter green skin tone, red blood stains, and an exposed leg bone to sell the entire look. It might be a little too gnarly for some players.

4) Hellboy

The Hellboy outfit (Image via NameMC)

Hellboy is one of the most recognizable movie characters of all time, and now you can turn into this spawn of hell with a skin. While it is not exactly modeled after the iconic red character, it still gives you the dark, blood-red skin and horns. The only thing that’s missing is the massive hands. Perhaps the mace weapon can compensate for that?

5) Dracula

The Dracula outfit (Image via NameMC)

If you want to keep things classy and yet scary, then a suited-up vampire is the way to go. This skin is perfect if you want to live in a castle surrounded by bats. What’s even better is that the suit looks so cool that you can have this skin on before and after Halloween. All these skins are available on NameMC for free.

