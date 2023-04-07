5 best Minecraft Hide and Seek servers

Hide and Seek hit Minecraft in its earliest days, and has since become one of the most popular multiplayer minigames to enjoy. The core gameplay centers around a team of hidden players and another team searching them out also has unique variants by other names such as "Block Hunt" or "Hide or Hunt".

Playing Hide and Seek with friends over a local network can be fun, but the entertainment value increases significantly on a Minecraft multiplayer server. With more players and special worlds designed to accommodate the minigame, the Hide and Seek action is even more thrilling. However, players new to multiplayer servers may struggle to find the right Hide and Seek server.

Fortunately, many of the best Minecraft servers now offer Hide and Seek gameplay.

5 great Minecraft servers to enjoy Hide and Seek

1) The Hive

The Hive is well-known as one of the top servers that players can enjoy on Minecraft: Bedrock Edition. Players can enjoy The Hive's various Hide and Seek maps and collect experience points for their characters along the way.

There are plenty of fans enjoying Hide and Seek on The Hive at a given time, so you'lol always find fellow hiders and seekers to enjoy the game mode with. The server even takes recommendations from players to help fine-tune their gameplay and map.

2) Mineplex

Mineplex is one of the few Minecraft servers to sport an official partnership with Mojang and Microsoft. It's no surprise then that this multiplayer destination continues to be resoundingly popular.

Mineplex recently also added Java Edition infrastructure so it can accommodate both of the primary editions of the game. This is great, as it allows fans to enjoy the Block Hunt twist on Hide and Seek regardless of what platform they're using.

Block Hunt operates largely like Hide and Seek, but players can take the form of different blocks within the environment similar to the popular Prop Hunt game mode found in other gaming titles.

3) Gamster

Gamster, a smaller-scale Minecraft server based in Romania, is typically well-known for its Grand Theft Auto factions. However, the server has plenty of other game modes to enjoy, and this includes Hide and Seek.

It's a smaller server compared to its counterparts, but players can still find over a hundred players online regularly. The community is more tight-knit and arguably more welcoming of new Hide and Seek players as well. If you want a more relaxed Hide and Seek experience with fewer players cluttering the map, then Gamster may be an excellent server worth checking out.

4) BlocksMC

BlocksMC doesn't sport the player count of The Hive or Hypixel, but it still offers plenty of great Hide and Seek gameplay. The server recently renovated its game lobbies to better reflect each game mode, which should help players find each other and team up. Speaking of teaming up, BlocksMC also offers a dedicated Discord server and Teamspeak channel for players who would like to use them, which can also help fans find each other and work together as hiders and seekers.

BlocksMC also offers up fun side content like the ability to collect pets to join Minecraft players during gameplay while also providing several other popular game modes that can be worth looking into.

5) Hypixel

Hypixel reigns as one of the top Minecraft servers available, and it offers over 19 different game modes to enjoy. Among the classic minigames that Hypixel provides, players can find Hide and Seek maps that are incredibly well-developed, each with their own distinct themes. Hypixel also offers the ability to join parties and even form guilds to find players quickly for future Hide and Seek games.

As one of (if not the absolute) top servers in Minecraft's history, Hypixel has thousands of regular users every day. If players are hunting for comrades to join them in their Hide and Seek escapades, they won't have a shortage on Hypixel.

