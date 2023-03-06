10 best Minecraft servers to check out in 2023

When solo Minecraft gameplay gets stale, diving into multiplayer is not a bad idea. This can be accomplished on a small scale with LAN gameplay, but other players may want to check out a multiplayer server instead.

Due to the sheer number of servers available in Minecraft, there can be an online community to match whatever a specific player may be looking for. Whether a fan is hunting for some PvP action, Survival Multiplayer, or a plethora of minigames, there will always be a server to accommodate. However, the massive number of servers can also be daunting for first-time players attempting to find a quality multiplayer setting to join.

Fortunately, more than a few Minecraft servers welcome players of all kinds and offer a ton of different game modes.

Ten Minecraft Servers Definitely Worth Checking Out in 2023

1) Hypixel

When it comes down to it, Hypixel is simply a cut above many Minecraft servers. Thanks to competent developers and staff, the mega-server can offer just about any gameplay a player wants and does so with an immense amount of depth, which is made possible by the plugins and mods that make the server's game modes tick.

Thousands of players enjoy Hypixel worldwide in some form or fashion, and this community continues to show why the server remains one of the best options in 2023. With 19 different game modes as well as an addicting and deep Skyblock experience, it's hard not to enjoy Hypixel, even if it isn't a player's favorite server.

2) Mineplex

Though Mineplex began years ago as a one-stop server for Bedrock and Pocket Edition players, it introduced Java Edition infrastructure, finally allowing players on all platforms to enjoy the game together.

With 13 game modes, including popular options like Survival Games, SkyWars, and Bridges, Mineplex offers hours of entertainment across the platform divide. The Arcade Mode, in particular, is worth checking out for minigame fans, but many alternatives are also available.

3) Grand Theft Minecart

Grand Theft Minecart blends two of the largest franchises in the world into one server (Image via Grandtheftmc.net)

Minecraft works pretty well on its own when having fun, but crossing it over with other franchises exponentially increases the entertainment factor. Look no further than Grand Theft Minecart as proof. It may not be the largest server, but Minecraft and Grand Theft Auto gameplay mix offers a great time.

In the main game mode, players can take whatever they like, but they'd better be willing to defend themselves from both the authorities and other players. Fortunately, a large arsenal of modern weaponry and tons of vehicles are available to help on that front. Grand Theft Minecart also possesses a separate Creative Mode world for aspiring builders that appreciate the overall aesthetic of the server.

4) PixelmonCraft

On the subject of Minecraft crossing over with other franchises, that's exactly what gave way to the massively-popular Pixelmon mod. If players hope to begin a Pokemon-style adventure in a block-based sandbox world, there is no shortage of Pixelmon servers to accomplish this.

PixelmonCraft is one of the finer examples out there. The server even provides its third-party launcher if players want to enjoy Pixelmon gameplay without logging into their existing Minecraft client. With a growing number of creatures to catch, train, and battle, players won't lack things to do in PixelmonCraft and many other Pixelmon servers.

5) MCHub

Though MCHub doesn't offer game mode diversity as many of its counterparts do, it does offer two vastly in-depth modes worth pursuing. Specifically, MCHub specializes in Prison and Skyblock gameplay, and it draws thousands of players thanks to its intense focus on these game modes.

Regardless of the game mode Minecraft players choose, they'll always be making progress in some form or fashion, thanks to the well-fleshed-out progression systems in both game modes. While some servers may be overly grindy and offer little payoff, this is not the case with MCHub. Although there is still an emphasis on grinding, players' rewards tend to feel more impactful.

6) EarthMC

For a considerably different Minecraft experience, EarthMC might be able to scratch that itch. The server utilizes a highly-detailed map that emulates our planet's geography as closely as possible. It utilizes Towny and other plugins to let players start their settlements, cities, and even entire nations.

However, not everything is peaceful on EarthMC, and it's common for nations of players to go to war with each other. Be that as it may, it's still possible for fans to come together and lead a peaceful existence. Ultimately, the type of experience a player or group seeks is entirely up to them.

7) Skyblock.net

Skyblock gameplay is still very popular among Minecraft players (Image via Skyblock.net)

Operated by Noobcrew, the creators of the original Skyblock map in Minecraft, Skyblock.net offers a different experience than many modern servers. Rather than being a vanilla Skyblock server, it thoughtfully introduces custom content and avoids adding a deluge of plugins and mods for the sake of having them.

While this approach may not appeal to some players who prefer the Skyblock gameplay that servers like Hypixel offer, more traditional Skyblock fans may find plenty of hours of enjoyment over at Skyblock.net.

8) Havoc Games

If Minecraft players fancy themselves as survivalists, a new survival experience awaits thanks to Havoc Games' The Mining Dead server. This server, which takes its name from Robert Kirkman's series "The Walking Dead," challenges players to survive against hordes of undead in a desperate bid for survival.

However, they won't be without help, as there are tons of weapons, armor, vehicles, and base-building materials to construct safe places and keep them maintained. To survive the walkers and players wishing to swipe their goods, players must unite and fight for their lives in Havoc Games' The Mining Dead server.

9) Minewind

Anarchy servers are some of the most extreme places to join Minecraft, and Minewind is one of the finer examples of a well-run Anarchy server. In Minewind, just about everything is permitted except for using hacks, exploits, or cheats.

Players are allowed to (and are often encouraged to) defeat other players and take everything they have. Base destruction and griefing are also accepted in Minewind, so players have to always be on their guard for threats from the outside. Some Minecraft fans may not love the extreme side of Anarchy servers like Minewind, but others may love the intensity.

10) Minescape

For a potent blend of Minecraft gameplay and the appeal of a high fantasy MMORPG, Minescape may very well meet that need. This server combines the world's most popular sandbox game with the gameplay of Runescape, the timeless MMORPG by Jagex Ltd.

Like in Runescape, players on this server begin with a basic character and develop their skills through fishing, woodworking, and smithing to earn money. Combat is still a part of the server, and players will strengthen their melee, magical, and ranged combat as they battle NPCs and even other players.

As one might expect from a combination of Runescape and Minecraft, Minescape can be a time sink. However, building a well-established character can be incredibly rewarding in the long run.

