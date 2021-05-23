5 best Minecraft Java house ideas with different blocks

Building a house is one of the first things a player does in their Minecraft world. It is the single most essential thing required to make it through a survival world.

There are many ways in which a player can build a house. There are tons of block choices, locations, and overall styles. Here are the top five house ideas.

5 increasingly difficult house ideas in Minecraft Java

5. Simple

Minecraft House (Image via Reddit)

This is one of the best and simplest designs for a Minecraft house. This house has great lighting to keep monsters at bay. There is also sufficient space for the player's things. While simple, this design doesn't lack details. It fills the build without overcrowding the walls and roof. Overall this design is a great inspiration for building a house.

4. Suburban

Suburban House (Image via GamesSkinney)

This is another perfect example of a beautiful Minecraft house. This is a take on a modern suburban house with plenty of detail. There is also room for storage, as the house is quite large, which will leave lots of space for everything players need.

3. Modern

Modern House (Image via Shop809)

This house is a good example for players looking to build a modern style house. It offers a great view of the surroundings from the balconies, and it also has a lot of open space. The overall design of this house gives players a chance to make multiple rooms, each designed for a specific task. This style is a brilliant example for people just learning how to create modern style architecture.

2. Farm

Farm House (Image via MinecraftSeedsHQ)

This is the perfect example of integrating a farm and a house. Farming areas along the ledges and under the house take up less land and offer a more compact base. Storing animals underneath the balcony makes the base even more optimized. This is a great example for players wanting to have everything at their fingertips.

1. Mansion

Minecraft Mansion (Image via Amino Apps)

While quite large, this house will give players plenty of inspiration for their next build. Using the front lawn as a pathway and adding a fountain is an ingenious way to use up empty space. Inside, the house has plenty of room for all the knicknacks one requires & collects while adventuring throughout the world. Overall, this house is quite large, and would take quite a while to build, but in time and with motivation, it will help players build phenomenally in their Minecraft worlds.