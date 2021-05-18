5 best Minecraft Java seeds for emeralds in May 2021

Using seeds, Minecraft players can get desired buildings and loot at spawn. Seeds are a bunch of letters and/or numbers that they use for world generation. Almost everything, including structures and ore generations, depends on the world seed.

Many players like to use custom seeds when generating a new world to get lots of resources near spawn. Having access to helpful resources like iron, diamonds, and emeralds allows them to progress faster.

This article showcases some of the best Minecraft seeds for emeralds. These shiny green minerals are the primary currency in the game. Using emeralds, players can trade valuable items such as enchanted books and diamond gears from villagers.

Five best Minecraft Java seeds for emeralds

5) Two jungle temples at spawn

In this seed, players can find two jungle temples right next to the spawn point. There are four loot chests inside these temples. Players can discover emeralds, diamonds, iron, and gold in chests.

This seed also features a plain village close to the spawn point. Users can start trading as soon as they get emeralds.

Seed: -6032702544524865027

Version: Java Edition 1.16.5

Coordinates: Spawn point

4) Shipwreck near mushroom fields

Shipwreck's loot chest (Image via u/darwinpatrick | Reddit)

Players can find a shipwreck on the land near the spawn point. There are ten emeralds, three iron ingots, five iron ingots, and a diamond.

This Minecraft seed has mushroom fields, one of the rarest biomes near the spawn point. The unique thing about this biome is that it is landlocked from all sides.

Mushroom fields usually generate in the middle of oceans and seas.

Seed: -114090190345434633

Version: Java Edition 1.16

Coordinates: Spawn point

3) Rich ravines

Ravines and villages (Image via u/Joshuamweb | Reddit)

Ravines are an excellent source for obtaining various minerals in Minecraft. Players can find rare resources like diamonds and emeralds at the bottom of the ravines. They can discover three ravines filled with iron, coal, diamonds, gold, and emeralds in this seed.

On top of this, there are three villages near the spawn point. Players can get many helpful resources from their loot chests as well.

Seed: -3613420812665321695

Version: Java Edition 1.16.4

Coordinates: Spawn point

2) Monstrous mountain near a village

A monstrous mountain (Image via u/Thisspl )

Mountains are one of the best places to find emerald ores in Minecraft. This seed features a massive mountain near a village.

Players can obtain emeralds both from the village and mountain. Also, there is a desert temple at spawn with diamonds and enchanted books.

Seed: 6003466327885058781

Version: Java 1.16

Coordinates: Spawn point

1) Desert village and temple

A desert temple (Image via gamepedia)

In this Minecraft seed, players spawn next to a desert village, which is exceptionally rich in emeralds.

After looting emeralds, they can head to the desert temple near the spawn, which has diamonds and other valuable items.

Seed: 6018974322486396671

Version: Java Edition 1.16

Coordinates: Spawn point

Note: This article reflects the author's views.