5 best Minecraft-like games on Android and iOS

Minecraft is an open-world sandbox game that is available on a wide range of platforms. The game has pixelated graphics and allows players to build and explore its vast open-world.

Android and iOS users can also enjoy it on their devices. However, some players might be looking for a change. With that in mind, here is a list of games similar to Minecraft.

5 amazing games which are similar to Minecraft

1) Stardew Valley

Players who love to explore Minecraft's open-world will surely enjoy this farming RPG title. Coupled with excellent mechanics, the game introduces new content via upgrades.

Stardew Valley has over 50 hours of gameplay and multiple control options. The game has a great rating of 4.7 stars on the Google Play Store.

2) Terraria

This title incorporates survival mechanics similar to the ones found in Minecraft. It has low device requirements and can be downloaded from here.

Players can invite seven friends to explore biomes and defeat enemies. There are over 400 foes along with 20 biomes and mini-biomes to explore.

3) Block Craft 3D: Building Game

This fun simulator game also has pixelated graphics like Minecraft. Players have the option to choose their own characters and adopt animals.

Mobile users can create their very own custom blocks, build structures, and sell them to receive gems. The game can be downloaded from here.

4) Crafting and Building

Crafting and Building also has a multiplayer mode that players can enjoy with their friends. From building furniture to huge castles, there are several types of blocks that can be used to get the job done.

Players can build their very own realm. They also have the option to explore the world built by their friends.

5) Mini Block Craft

The pixelated world of Minecraft is reflected in the world of Mini Block Craft as well. Players can explore, build, and craft in the open-world that is offered by the sandbox game.

The game has a rating of 4.3 stars and over 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store. To download and play Mini Block Craft, Android users can click here.

Minecraft is a seminal title in the gaming landscape and emulating it is a daunting task. All of the games presented on this list are somewhat similar to Minecraft yet possess a unique identity of their own. Players are encouraged to check all of them out.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

