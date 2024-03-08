5 best Minecraft-like games for Switch

As the single best-selling title of all time, Minecraft has had an unimaginable impact on the gaming industry, owing to its immense popularity spanning over a decade. This has resulted in a lot of titles coming out that scratch the game-base-building survival gameplay itch.

Below are five of the best base-building, management simulation, and building games available on Nintendo Switch.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 Minecraft-like games available on Switch

1) Farm Together

Farm Together is an adorable farming game. There are crops, trees, and animals to raise. In fact, due to some of the more modern farming technology and crop selection, Farm Together ends up scratching the same itch as some of Minecraft's best farming mods.

Farming is not the only thing players can do, however, as there are also stations inside that can be used to paint or even compose music, making Farm Together a great way to experiment with new, non-block-based, creative endeavors.

2) Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley is a well-known and beloved indie game by developer ConcernedApe. The game is a cozy farming simulator where players restore an inherited farm to its old glory, making friends with townsfolk such as Haley or Lewis, farming, and exploring the mines along the way.

The farming and mining aspects of the game are where the comparison to Mojang's blocky masterpiece comes from; both games can make for incredibly calming experiences. However, this is not the only similarity, as there is a farm in Stardew Valley with monsters appearing at night, a familiar sight for any Java or Bedrock player.

3) Lego Worlds

Not to be confused with the slightly less blocky LEGO Fortnite experience, LEGO Worlds is an open-world building and exploration sandbox game in which players explore a procedurally generated LEGO world, collecting bricks and completing quests to unlock new options for building.

Obviously, what makes this title a good replacement for Minecraft is the fact that LEGO bricks are very similar to the game's blocks. Additionally, both rely heavily on exploration and building, so LEGO Worlds feels natural to play for any Minecraft veteran.

4) Terraria

Terraria is a name familiar to many as one of the best-selling games of all time. Infamously referred to as "2D Minecraft" in its early days, Terraria is a progression-based survival game where players must explore caves and mine resources to get stronger.

Terraria is a great option for players who enjoy the open-ended aspect of exploration and survival while still having a rough outline of how to progress. The game is also much more difficult than Minecraft players might be used to, with each boss noticeably more difficult than the last, ultimately culminating in the difficult and dangerous Moon Lord final boss fight.

In fact, Terraria is such a popular game for Minecraft players that there are several mods dedicated to bringing Terraria content over, as well as ports of some of Terraria's mods, something almost never seen in gaming.

5) Dragon Quest Builders 2

Dragon Quest Builders 2 is a spin-off from the beloved Dragon Quest franchise. This is by far the most similar game to Minecraft on this list. From a visual standpoint, the inventory hotbar is in the same spot, and the worlds are entirely made of cubes. These cubes can also be broken, collected, crafted, and replaced—all things that should sound very familiar.

That is not to say that Dragon Quest Builders 2 is a knockoff. It is a genuinely enjoyable survival-base builder, especially for players who already have a connection to the Dragon Quest universe and lore, though it is still enjoyable without this. One of the biggest differences between the two games is that Dragon Quest Builder 2 actually has an involved storyline to play through.