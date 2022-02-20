5 best Minecraft log cabin design blueprints

A log cabin is one of the most popular building types in Minecraft. It can be designed for a variety of purposes. However, it is typically used as a home, a storage space, or as a place for crafting.

For those looking to build their very own log cabin in Minecraft, this article provides five great log cabin design blueprints to use. These designs are easy to follow and can be completed in a short amount of time.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the personal views of the writer

5 great log cabin blueprints in Minecraft

1) Luxury log Cabin

This build showcased by popular YouTuber "Greg Builds" is perfect for those who want a cabin that is both functional and beautiful.

The log cabin has a large living area with a dining room, kitchen, study area and bedroom on the first floor. There are also two bedrooms on the second floor and a spacious patio at the front of the house, which gives it a luxurious flair.

2) Winter mansion log cabin

This log cabin build by YouTuber "ToxicKailey" has a winter theme and is a great choice for resource-rich players. Its design is inspired by a winter mansion from the game, and it is the perfect retreat for any Minecraft adventurer.

While a lot of resources are needed to construct this log cabin, the materials themselves aren't terribly expensive. The design mostly uses wood for its construction, with some stone and iron added to the mix for variety.

3) Basic wooden survival cabin

This build by YouTuber "Mr. Smoose" is perfect for fans of Survival and Minecraft survival servers. The log cabin isn't necessarily the most flashy, but it's spacious, and the interior is practical for use in survival mode.

The build itself is relatively cheap. It only requires a few stacks of logs, wooden planks, wooden stairs, wooden fences, glass blocks, and stone blocks.

4) Cozy log cabin

Showcased by popular YouTuber "Spudetti," this build is one of the cutest on this list.

This log cabin requires different types of wood to construct. As a result, it can be a little hard for those in survival mode to build it, especially those who have just begun their journey.

5) Modern wooden log cabin

This modern wooden log cabin showcased by gaming YouTuber "Stevler" is popular for many reasons. It has an attractive design that definitely stands out from others in its class.

While this build is clearly stylish, it also holds its weight in terms of practicality. It contains a huge amount of storage room, a fireplace, armor storage, panoramic windows, and even an indoor farm.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh