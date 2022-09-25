5 best Minecraft Luxury Villa blueprints

Within the game of Minecraft, players have been creating more and more crazy cool house designs. Luxury villas have always been highly liked, and people have always loved them because of their slick and beautiful design. Players love building new things, and luxury villas have become increasingly popular.

However, because it can be fairly difficult, most gamers are unsure of where to begin while building this type of residence. So below we list five incredible luxury villa designs in Minecraft. These house plans differ from one another in terms of size and difficulty.

The five most insane luxury villa blueprints in Minecraft!

5) Simple Luxury Villa

Starting off this list is this simple luxury villa made by Minecraft YouTuber LubovLC. This house may not be extremely simple, but it is the simplest one on this list, making it a good luxury villa build for non-experts.

The build has a very sleek and small design, but it is not your typical blocky Minecraft mansion. The villa is a two-story house with a beautifully designed pool in the front. The build has a ton of windows, making it seem very spacious and bright inside.

4) Magnificent Luxury Villa

Next up on this list is another splendid tutorial made by LubovLC, the same YouTuber who made the simple luxury villa tutorial. This villa is a magnificent edition, featuring a villa with a pool splitting apart two sections of the villa itself.

The magnificent luxury villa is a vision of paradise in Minecraft. It is a perfect blend of elegance, luxury and functionality. Whether you want a villa that provides all the comforts of home or something more adventurous with open windows and multiple buildings, this is one for you!

Take a look at how to build it in the tutorial above, this would be an amazing test off your skills to try it out on a builder’s server!

3) Aesthetic Luxury Villa

This incredible design was made by a Minecraft YouTuber, named OSHACRA おしゃクラ. It has a gorgeous appearance and seems to be built with a very Japanese-style. This structure is an amazing build that considers the environment!

This aesthetic luxury villa is a beautiful, luxurious house that would be great to roleplay in, on any roleplay server out there! The house has a very modern look, but yet has a grassy roof, giving it a very unique style.

This is quite a bit more complicated compared to the other builds that have been listed so far, so only attempt this if you're an experienced builder, or simply up for the challenge!

2) Large Luxury Villa

If you want to build a large luxury villa, this is the blueprint for you! This Minecraft build tutorial was made by the popular Youtuber JINTUBE. It has all the features of a premium house and more: a modern exterior and interior, a large front door, floor-to-ceiling windows, and an infinity pool.

The design is open-plan with plenty of space for decoration, making it perfect for those looking for more than just four walls and a roof. This build should preferably be built on the ocean to give it a complete look!

1) Beautiful Modern Luxury Villa

Coming in at number one on the list is this beautiful modern luxury villa, created by Minecraft YouTuber Akila Gaming. This luxury villa is not just beautiful, it's also modern and spacious. The size of this villa is truly incredible, with insane glass windows that show off the whole breathtaking interior.

This is another design that is truly both elegant and functional. The primary material used is smooth quartz and glass, but it is also lined with some dark concrete, giving it a modern look that's really aesthetically pleasing. You can tell why this is number one on the list by just taking one quick look at this amazing villa!

