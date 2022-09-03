Top 5 quick tips to help improve your Minecraft build

Minecraft is an incredible outlet for creativity. There is almost no limit to what players can do and make, and they can translate their ideas into the game’s now iconic cuboid design language.

However, learning how to start building in Minecraft can be quite difficult, especially for those with no experience. Detailed below are five tips to help players improve their build skills quickly.

5 great tips to quickly improve a player’s Minecraft building ability

5) Buttons are a builder’s best friend

Buttons as wall decorations, adding detail and visual interest (Image via Minecraft)

One of the biggest issues that builds can run into, especially when players are taking their first real steps into the more creative side of the game, is being flat. This is a result of players defaulting to a more boxy build style, which can leave empty corners and undetailed walls.

One of the best ways to fix this issue is to add buttons where the build feels empty or flat. They will add a bit of depth and shadow while mostly blending into the blocks behind them.

4) Trapdoors make for amazing detail

There are a few different blocks and items that have a multitude of different forms to them. Some of the most iconic of these block types are doors and trapdoors, which have a different type for each of the varieties of wood found in Minecraft.

These trapdoors not only all have a different color, matching the wood they are made of, but also totally unique designs from one another.

For players making builds out of a particular type of wood, using trapdoors of that type, or of a color that works well with the main colors, is a great way to add some flair to an otherwise flat design.

3) Fenceposts make corners shine

Walls adding depth and excitement to the corner of a build (Image via Minecraft)

Other areas that players can sometimes have a hard time with when building are the corners of the build. They can often feel very basic and undetailed. One of the best solutions for this is the use of fence posts and walls.

Matching fences and walls placed in the corners of builds can really help add some width, three-dimensionality, and visual interest to what would otherwise be the boring meeting place between two walls.

2) Stairs can be a great way to add depth

Stairs as a porch as underneath the roof's overhang (Image via Minecraft)

This tip is another one focused around adding a bit of detail, visual interest, and three dimensionality to the inner corners of a build, where the wall meets the ceiling, or the underneath of the ceiling’s overhand from the build, or as just part of a roof in general.

Stairs are an incredibly versatile block, due to how they can combine with each other, flow around corners while connecting, and their ability to be placed in several different directional orientations. Where a spot looks bland, adding some stairs might be just what a player needs to spice things up.

1) Experiment with block palettes before starting the build

This tip is more focused on the preplanning phase of building, rather than being a tip for building itself. Players should use creative mode to test out different combinations of blocks to make sure they know exactly what block they need to use and that they look good together.

Nothing is more frustrating than getting halfway through a build and then realizing that the colors do not mesh as well as expected, or the textures clash in a totally unappealing way, so testing the block palette ahead of time is a surefire way to avoid having any issues and experiencing this frustration.

