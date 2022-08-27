5 best texture packs to boost FPS in Minecraft 1.19 update

While Minecraft may appear simple on the surface, it can be quite a difficult game to run. For example, its lighting engine is quite outdated. This can cause frame issues in environments that require a lot of lighting, such as caves or mega bases. Additionally, the game can be quite processor-intensive, causing issues for players trying to multitask.

Thankfully, the community has come up with a plethora of solutions for these issues. There are many different mods available that can help the game run better. Some of these mods can redo the lighting engine entirely and optimize how the game uses both the CPU and RAM.

Detailed below are texture packs that aim to reduce the hardware demands of Minecraft to further help the game’s frame rates.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer. The author has applied the texture packs to the same base to demonstrate how different each one makes it look.

Minecraft 1.19 5 best texture packs to increase FPS

1) MS Painted

The base with the MS Painted texture pack applied (Image via Mojang)

MS Painted is one of the most simplistic texture packs out there. Its design is based on the MS Paint program.

The texture pack applies the colors that are used in regular MS Paint to the Minecraft landscape. This makes the world look a lot brighter than usual.

MS Painted removes a lot of the slight 3D rendering from Minecraft's textures, making the game much easier to run and a lot cuter overall.

2) Easy Blocks

The base with the Easy Blocks texture pack applied (Image via Mojang)

Easy Blocks is a very basic 16x16 texture pack. This means that the textures are technically the same fidelity as the vanilla textures of Minecraft. However, they are simpler in terms of visuals. This means that it will take less processing power to load in new chunks as the textures are both smaller and simpler.

One of the standout features of Easy Blocks is that some of its textures are surprisingly detailed despite being simpler and easier to load than vanilla textures. For example, polished deepslate still features a decent amount of pebbling, and leaves remain somewhat detailed.

3) Tiny Pixels

The base with the Tiny Pixels texture pack applied (Image via Mojang)

Tiny Pixels is another 16x16 texture pack, though it does not strive to look like vanilla Minecraft. Instead, the texture pack aims to have a much more stylized look, appearing more similar to Legos stuck together than normal blocks rendered in the game.

Most of the textures are solid colors, with shading applied at the edges of blocks to help separate them. This helps with visibility across distances and keeps blocks from blending into each other too much. It also saves processing power.

4) Paper Cut Out

The base with the Paper Cut Out texture pack applied (Image via Mojang)

Paper Cut Out is an interesting texture pack. It does not remove all of the 3D effects from blocks. Instead, it aims to make the textures themselves simpler and uses layering to keep the game visually appealing.

Due to the slight 3D effect the textures can have, Paper Cut Out might not be the best choice for players needing to maximize their frames. However, the simplistic textures should help with the numbers.

5) F8thful

The base with the F8thful texture pack applied (Image via Mojang)

F8thful is an eight-by-eight texture pack. While the other low-fidelity texture packs featured on this list reduce the graphics of the game with the aim of being less resource-intensive, this one takes a different approach.

As opposed to changing the entire look and feel of the game, F8thful aims to downscale the vanilla textures to eight by eight. The texture pack does a wonderful job in this regard.

