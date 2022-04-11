5 best Minecraft maps for 4 players

Minecraft is a relaxing and enjoyable game to play solo, but things get really interesting when you bring a few friends along to enjoy it with you.

For a small number of players, such as a 4-player local multiplayer, there are still a ton of maps in Minecraft to enjoy. Thankfully, the game's community has truly answered the call and has uploaded tons of different maps for multiplayer enjoyers to explore and adventure through.

Other maps also provide fun minigames and other challenges that make a 4-player multiplayer a little competition. Whatever players might be searching for, there's likely a map to suit their needs, to say the very least.

Minecraft: 5 awesome maps for 4-player enjoyment

5) Ultimate Spleef by Chicken Leg Studios

Ultimate Spleef is a great map for up to 12 players (Image via Chicken Leg Studios/PlanetMinecraft)

Some players may not be aware, but Spleef is a fun game mode where the last player standing wins. Players battle on stages and attempt to break the blocks underneath their competition to cause them to fall off the stage.

This particular stage possesses fun powerups like super speed and invisibility, and players can also utilize snowballs that are capable of breaking blocks themselves. Players will need to be quick on the draw and quick to think as well if they're going to be the reigning Ultimate Spleef Champion.

4) Monster Defense by JekNJok

Monster Defense is excellent for 4-player co-op action (Image via JekNJok/PlanetMinecraft)

For players looking for a great cooperative map, look no further than JekNJok's Monster Defense. Players are tasked with defending the land of Midland from the monsters erupting from the Cursed Mine.

To defend Midland, players can select from dozens of different RPG-styled skills and artifacts that bestow different abilities and powers upon them. They can activate magical traps to defeat entire waves of opponents and even battle powerful bosses. When it comes to fantasy-styled point defense, Minecraft players will feel right at home with this map.

3) The MineGames by Destroyer2004/Cima7A5v

This map combines multiple minigames into one fun multiplayer experience (Image via Destroyer2004/PlanetMinecraft)

For players looking for more than one minigame rolled into a map to enjoy with friends, The MineGames is a great pick. It blends together minigames, including Follow the Line, Boat Racing, and the ever-popular TNT Wars.

Created by two players known as Destroyer2004 and Cima7A5v, the map may not have the most views or downloads compared to many maps but makes for a fun and versatile experience. This map also allows players to enjoy trivia and a maze minigame as well, so players should have plenty to do together before reaching the end of the map.

2) Lucky Block Race by WopAnanas

Lucky Block Race utilizes the Lucky Block mod, which adds intriguing chance-based gameplay (Image via WopAnanas/PlanetMinecraft)

Lucky Block is an intriguing mod within the game's confines, creating "lucky" blocks not unlike the mystery blocks found in Super Mario. Players who break these blocks can receive various items, which are often randomized.

For this map, players will have to be lucky on top of being fast. Those who break the right blocks will be able to progress through the map's obstacles, throwing a random factor into this particular race.

It may be somewhat frustrating depending on just how competitive your friends might get, but it's a great multiplayer map for some pure and simple fun. Even better, the map's files include the Lucky Block mod within, so there's no need to download the mod from another source.

1) Super Voxel Party by TheNerdyGinger

Super Voxel Party is a minigame map based on Mario Party (Image via TheNerdyGinger/PlanetMinecraft)

Who doesn't enjoy a game of Mario Party? What if four players could get together and enjoy that kind of minigame fun in Minecraft as well? Fortunately, there's Super Voxel Party to meet that demand. Players will be dropped into a game board and must roll dice to pass through spaces, accrue coins and items, and ultimately collect as many stars as possible to be declared the winner.

Even more impressive is that the developer has implemented popular minigames from across the Mario Party series for players to compete in. It's a truly impressive work of mapmaking, and Super Voxel Party won't disappoint when it comes to 4-player enjoyment.

Edited by R. Elahi