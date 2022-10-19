5 best Minecraft modded servers to try in 2022

While vanilla Minecraft servers are plenty of fun, adding mods can make the experience even better. To that end, there are countless multiplayer servers that employ mods to enhance gameplay and inter-player communication.

When diving into the massive collection of Minecraft servers, the sheer number of options available can be overwhelming. Since there are so many modded servers out there, it can be tricky for players to find the right one for them.

Fortunately, some of the top multiplayer destinations are also modded, and it may not be a bad idea to examine some of them.

There are simply too many servers to count, but it's worth taking a look at some of the most popular choices that include modded content.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Minescape, Bcraft Naruto, and 3 other excellent Minecraft servers in 2022 that utilize mods effectively

1) Mineplex (Mineplex.com)

Mineplex has a sterling reputation among Bedrock players (Image via Xbox)

One of the most well-known Minecraft servers in the business, Mineplex has long been a premier Bedrock Edition server with several modded game modes. Even better, it now also serves Java Edition players, allowing them to dive into the entertaining modded content.

With thousands of players online at a given time, there's certainly no shortage of fellow fans to enjoy the game with.

Mineplex's various game modes, like Cake Wars, Bridges, and Survival Games, will ensure that there's always something more to do.

2) Minescape (Minescape.net)

Minescape adds some MMORPG flavoring to traditional Minecraft gameplay (Image via Minescape)

Minecraft already has plenty of RPG elements, but Minescape furthers the roleplaying experience substantially.

Minescape combines the world's most beloved sandbox game with the long-lived MMORPG Runescape, bringing the best of both games together in harmony. Players can slowly but surely build up their skills, whether they are focused on combat, crafting, cooking, or fishing.

During peak hours, Minescape offers a considerably unique experience for lovers of the world's most popular sandbox game as well as old-school MMOs.

3) PixelmonCraft (PixelmonCraft.com)

PixelmonCraft's official third-party launcher (Image via PixelmonCraft)

Pixelmon is one of the most beloved mods in the community, blending the addictive gameplay of Pokemon with survival crafting.

For an enhanced Pixelmon experience, PixelmonCraft is an excellent server to enjoy. Players can explore the server and capture/battle various species of Pokemon while also building and crafting projects of their dreams.

Thanks to the site's third-party launcher program, lovers of both Java and Bedrock Edition can enjoy PixelmonCraft. Players don't even necessarily need Minecraft installed to have a great time with this server.

4) Bcraft Naruto (Planetminecraft.com/server/bloodcraft-naruto-realism/)

The Hidden Leaf Village in Bcraft Naruto (Image via Planet Minecraft)

For anime lovers, Bcraft Naruto offers an incredibly unique experience for fans of Shonen Jump's Naruto franchise.

Players can become a ninja of one of the hidden villages in the series, following one of three paths: Jounin, Anbu Black Ops, or Medical Specialist. They can complete missions and challenges, rank up, and obtain new ninja techniques.

This world of shinobi is as well-constructed as it is addictive. While it may not appeal to every player, this server certainly has a lot to offer and is one of the most well-made fan servers out there.

5) Hypixel (Hypixel.net)

Hypixel's popularity has only trended upward over the years (Image via Hypixel.net)

Long considered by many to be the best Minecraft server in the world, Hypixel is heavily modded and offers a massive amount of content across multiple worlds.

The server has been well-established for so long that it was recently purchased by Riot Games. The developers have continued churning out excellent content updates.

There are so many great game modes on Hypixel, from Bedwars and TNT Games to Turbo Kart Racers and Cops and Crims. The server also sports one of the most beloved Skyblock game modes of all time. Players can spend many hours building their perfect island in the sky.

