5 best Minecraft mods for dungeons in 2022

Minecraft’s original dungeon has become incredibly iconic. The structure has become so iconic that the game’s best-known spin-off uses the structure in its name: Minecraft Dungeons. However, as iconic as the structure is, it is very simplistic in design, especially compared to many other modern structures.

While the vanilla dungeon shows its age, the community has stepped in and updated and revamped dungeons, adding several new types of dungeons, making the overworld much more exciting than it would otherwise be.

5) Extended Caves

A dungeon found in the Extended Caves mod (Image via Minecraft)

Extended Caves is a mod by Polyvalord. The mod aims to make caves more interesting by adding plants, loot, and new dungeon structures. These new caves have pots, similar to The Legend of Zelda, which players can break to get some loot. There are clay pots, which can be pretty common with regular loot, and quartz pots which are much rarer and have better loot.

There are also four new mushrooms: Sweet mushrooms, goldishrooms, shinyshrooms, and lumishrooms. Sweet mushrooms are a food source, goldishrooms grand players haste one, shinyshrooms grant players haste two. These two mushrooms can be combined into a sticky stew which grants haste three. Lumishrooms are just a light source found in caves.

The mod also adds dungeons, which players can find deep underground. These dungeons will give players plenty of loot, including many different pots in the mod. This mod is only this far down the list because it focuses on caves more than dungeons, though dungeons are an essential part of the mod.

4) YUNG’s Better Dungeons

Minecraft’s classic dungeon, characterized by mossy cobblestone walls, floor, and ceiling with a random mob spawner in the center of the room, and either one or two wooden chests in the structure with random loot inside of them, is one of the most iconic structures within the game.

This mod aims to redesign vanilla dungeons and also adds three new dungeons: undead fortresses, catacombs, and spider caves.

Vanilla dungeons are effectively the same as before, with an updated design.

Spider caves are large caves filled with webs and wool. They will only spawn cave spiders and regular spiders. Nesting rooms have spawners in them, contained in egg chambers.

Undead fortresses are cubic, with a design very similar to strongholds. These are the most classic dungeon addition to the mod. There are a lot of loot and skeleton spawners all over the place.

Last is the catacombs. These are large sprawling burial chambers interwoven into underground mazes. While there is a lot of loot, the thin corridors and ample zombie spawners will almost certainly overwhelm players if they are not very cautious.

3) Dungeon Crawl

Dungeon Crawl is a Forge-exclusive mod that adds a new type of procedurally generated dungeon to the game. These dungeons can be found both in the depths of the world and the surface of the overworld. These dungeons' layouts, size, and loot are random, making every experience unique.

Access to infinite content, assuming the player is willing to explore the overworld to find new dungeons, sets the mod apart from others.

2) The Twilight Forest

A large tower dungeon found in the Twilight Forest (Image via Minecraft)

The Twilight Forest is one of the game’s best-known mods, with more than a decade of active development. This has resulted in the Twilight Forest mod being one of the best-polished mods in the history of Minecraft. The mod includes varied boss battles with unique mechanics and unique treasure and loot with different traits.

However, one of the main draws of the mod is the giant, and incredibly fleshed-out dungeons found scattered throughout the dimension. One of the most significant upsides to the mod is that the game has been actively updated for over a decade, and the development team has shown no signs of stopping any time soon, meaning content is always on the way.

1) When Dungeons Arise

A large dungeon from the When Dungeons Arise mod (Image via Minecraft)

When Dungeons Arise is conceptually similar to Dungeon Crawl, the mod adds a lot of very random dungeons worldwide. When Dungeons Arise separates itself from similar mods with the massive scale of these dungeons.

There are randomized temples, palaces, fortresses, cities, and dungeons, all with different and unique rooms along with custom loot tables, including the loot from other mod loot tables, meaning that the mod can implement itself with others to allow for progression through different mods while exploring the world.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

