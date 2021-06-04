5 best Minecraft modpacks with Dungeons

One of the side games of Minecraft that Mojang has created is called Minecraft Dungeons. This sequel to Minecraft premiered in 2020 and is regarded as the sequel to the original Minecraft game.

Minecraft Dungeons has many different settings to offer players, like different items, different ways to play gameplay and more. The sequel also comes with something called modpacks.

Modpacks are bundles of codes and mods for the game that make it different than the original Minecraft. Modpacks can change the texture of the Overworld, add in different mobs or enemies and even give new biomes to explore that can't be found elsewhere.

Read on for five of the best Minecraft modpacks to try.

5 best Modpacks to try with Minecraft Dungeons

1) SevTech: Ages

For Minecraft players looking to play Minecraft from the start of the world and throughout history, this is a modpack perfect for them.

SevTech: Ages progresses players by having a progress-based gameplay. This means that players must advance through the game by completing achievements and achieving advancements. Players start out with nothing in their inventory and have limited access to certain mods, ores, recipes, items to achieve and more. As Minecraft players advance through the game, they reach new 'Ages,' which offer more access to things not available previously.

Minecraft players can download SevTech: Ages here.

2) Sky Factory 4

With this Minecraft Dungeons modpack, which is one of the most well-known packs, players can play the game Sky Factory with a Minecraft twist. The game starts off with players on one block in the sky, which they must expand throughout the game. Trees are the primary source of resources, and the pack offers different types of trees, such as sand, coal, iron and more.

Sky Factory 4 also comes with a list of achievements for Minecraft players to complete, acting as a sort of guide throughout the game.

Players can download Sky Factory 4 here.

Remeber Minecraft SkyFactory 4 with Duncan and Ben?



We've been recreating the setup but this time only using Pigs for 100% of the power 😈



Let's keep building on this piggy empire - https://t.co/w1mwm2U3s0 🐷 pic.twitter.com/XIhl6yyZaB — Pedguin (@Pedguin) June 7, 2020

3) Farming Valley

For Minecraft players who enjoy other farming games, Farming Valley is the perfect Minecraft Dungeons modpack.

Farming Valley is mainly a world for players to chill and relax while farming and expanding their world. It is based on the game "Stardew Valley," with the goal being to start a small town and progress throughout the game by farming, harvesting, selling resources and purchasing higher level items. Everything in the pack must be bought with the money earned through farming.

The Minecraft Dungeons modpack offers four traditional seasons, each with their own crops to harvest and sell.

Farming Valley can be downloaded here.

4) RLCraft

This Minecraft Dungeons modpack is one of the hardest out there to play, advance through and succeed in. RLCraft is all about survival with Minecraft players having to focus on managing food, water, temperature and other ways of survival, including successful shelter. Players need to purify water, make sure their food is cooked before they eat it, etc.

Each player has their own health system, rather than the typical Minecraft system where damage is taken by the same amount for the average player. RLCraft also has new mobs, and players must manually pick up each item dropped by a mob after they are killed.

It is said that this modpack is not for beginners who are new to the world of Minecraft, as it requires a survival system very different than the original game and the level of difficulty is high.

Players can download RLCraft here if they dare.

5) Roguelike Adventures and Dungeons (RAD)

One of the more popular Minecraft Dungeons modpacks, RAD is perfect for Minecraft players who have a love for the middle ages and being a knight in shining armor or a princess fighting for her kingdom.

RAD is a Minecraft Dungeons exploration-based modpack with nine different dimensions to explore, as well as unique bosses to fight, airships, wizardry, quests and tamable dragons.

Minecraft players are able to complete quests and grow stronger throughout the game. However the stronger players get, the stronger the monsters get, so it is a must to be constantly on guard and ready for battle.

Players can download RAD here.

Minecraft Dungeons is a different alternative to playing the original Minecraft, which can offer a more relaxing take on the game or a more challenging aspect. The storylines are plentiful to choose from and the adventures are waiting.

Edited by Gautham Balaji