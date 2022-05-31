5 best Minecraft modpacks for multiplayer (2022)

Modding has been a part of Minecraft since its early days. The ability to change the vanilla features of Minecraft gives players an insane amount of freedom to add, remove or modify whatever they want in the game.

Modders and developers continue to make new mods to this day, and some prefer to band their mods with other mods to create a complete modding experience for the player.

Modpacks are collections of different mods that can be downloaded and installed in one go. They usually have mods that cater to modifying other parts of the game, like adding mobs, tweaking their behavior, adding new areas for players to explore, and adding new gear, all in a single pack.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Minecraft: Five modpacks that players can use for multiplayer in 2022

5) Decimation

The decimation modpack focuses on a post-apocalyptic setting where zombies have taken over the world, and the player needs to fight the horde if they are to survive.

The pack tries to be as realistic as possible, giving players an open world and the ability for their decisions in that world to carry weight.

Some features included in this modpack are:

Custom maps

New props

a skill system

Multiplayer support

Levelling system

Safe zones

trading

4) StoneBlock

The StoneBlock modpack is, in many ways, like SkyBlock. Instead of players starting off the game on a tree in the sky, they are surrounded by stone. They must then figure out a way to get essential resources and try to escape the confines of their stone-filled fortress.

Many new blocks and items are available, like the stone crafting table, the stencil table, the ultimate furnace, the part crafter, etc. Players can even get resources like wood and other items by opening loot chests, which are rewarded to the player if their storage runs out.

3) Mineshafts & Monsters

The Mineshafts & Monsters modpack is an RPG-style modpack with its own questline and a side quest system. Aside from the primary RPG mod, a plethora of other mods that dictate the quality of life can be found in this pack.

Various new mobs can be found, in addition to a reputation system, new biomes, a cave overhaul, new structures, factions, and more.

2) Vault hunters

Vault hunters modpack is described as a "massive RPG focused modpack". The pack prides itself on its customization and variety, featuring more than 2 billion different items that can be acquired from the many various vaults set across the game's map.

These items include weapons, armor sets, totems, and other resources that boost players' statistics and strengthen them over time.

1) All the Mods 7

This is the ultimate multiplayer Minecraft modpack. The “All the Mods 7” modpack is the latest iteration in the “All the mods” modpack series.

The pack contains more than 200 mods, including some of the biggest and most well-known names in modding, such as biomes o’plenty, just enough items, journey map, railcraft, quark, betterfps, immersive engineering, and more.

In addition to these, players can also find smaller and lesser-known mods that tweak some of the smaller aspects of the game, like ArmorPlus, Baubles, Bed Bugs, Custom Main Menu, and more.

Playing vanilla Minecraft with friends is always fun. However, the number of features that mods bring to the game adds the possibility of a million different ways to have fun with friends in Minecraft.

The aforementioned modpacks are some of the most fun modpacks if players decide to hop on a multiplayer server with friends.

