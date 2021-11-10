5 best Minecraft modpacks to try in 2021

Mods are something that Minecraft players can install to alter their games. Modpacks are collections of these mods. A single modpack can introduce dozens of new features into the game, from quality-of-life enhancements to entirely new dimensions to explore. These features often have a theme that makes the modpack unique.

Modpacks are a fun and efficient way for players to add multiple mods to their Minecraft games at once, and there are hundreds available for download online. Not sure which modpacks to use for your Minecraft game? Here’s our list of the five best Minecraft modpacks to try out in 2021.

Best Minecraft modpacks players should try out this year

5) MC Eternal

A screenshot of a meteor's crater in MC Eternal (Image via Minecraft)

MC Eternal is an RPG-themed Minecraft modpack with an emphasis on science and exploration. This modpack adds a variety of features to the game, enabling players to explore deep dungeons, visit the moon, and much more. Overall, this is an excellent modpack for players who want more comprehensive science and exploration systems in their Minecraft games.

4) SkyFactory 4

SkyFactory 4 introduces a number of features to improve Skyblock gameplay (Image via u/AnimatorOfSouls on Reddit)

SkyFactory 4 is a popular modpack for Minecraft Skyblock players. It adds new features to the game, such as magic and automation, making for a more modernized Skyblock experience.

There have been several versions of SkyFactory. SkyFactory 4 is the current one. It also introduces a prestige system into Minecraft. This game mode lets players unlock certain mods and mechanics as their game progresses.

3) The Pixelmon Modpack

A screenshot from a Pixelmon server (Image via Minecraft)

With functional Pokemon capture and battling, the Pixelmon Modpack adds everything that a player needs for a fun and authentic Pixelmon experience. Players running this modpack will find themselves at the center of their own Pokemon journey, all without leaving the comfort of their Minecraft game.

This modpack works best in single-player games but can be used with many multiplayer servers as well.

2) Better Minecraft

The Better Minecraft modpack is an expansive mod. Made up of over 200 mods, it adds many new features to the game. With new biomes, dimensions, dungeons, and more into the game, Better Minecraft is excellent for beginner and expert players alike.

Better Minecraft tries to stay as true as possible to Vanilla Minecraft and is a great modpack for players who want to make their games more in-depth without compromising the game’s Vanilla feel.

1) RLCraft

RLCraft is a challenge for even the most expert of players (Image via Minecraft)

Bored of Minecraft and want a challenge? RLCraft has got you covered. This hardcore modpack has been specifically designed to make Minecraft as difficult to survive as possible. With complex combat and survival systems, players will likely perish several times in-game before they get the hang of RLCraft.

This modpack is an excellent test of players' Minecraft abilities, and it can be a fun challenge for even expert players.

Modpacks in Minecraft are an excellent way for players to augment their in-game experiences. Many modpacks are available for download on applications such as CurseForge.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

