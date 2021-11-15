5 best Minecraft mods for blocks

Installing mods in Minecraft is one of the most fun things to do when the standard Minecraft experience has been explored and completed.

Mods can add new features that completely change Minecraft, and installing them is pretty straightforward. There are a lot of mods that add new blocks that come with new features or are just for decoration. Here's a list of the best block mods in Minecraft.

5 best mods with blocks for Minecraft

5) Compact Machines

Compact Machine blocks (Image via Mojang/CurseForge)

This is the perfect mod for players who build a lot of redstone contraptions in Minecraft. Many fantastic things can be created using redstone, but not all look esthetically pleasing or suit the theme the player might be going with.

This mod allows the player to build complicated redstone contraptions and hide them in Compact Machine blocks. There are six different Compact Machine blocks, and the only difference between them is size.

Download this mod from here.

4) Decorative blocks

A dungeon with bonfire (Image via Mojang/CurseForge)

As the name suggests, this mod introduces new decorative blocks to Minecraft. Some of the new blocks in this mod are bonfires, reverse craftable chandeliers, reverse craftable rocky dirt, wooden seats, and stone pillars.

Download this mod from here.

3) Waystones

A Waystone (Image via Mojang/CurseForge)

This mod is quite famous and has over forty-eight million downloads on the CurseForge website. The Waystones mod replaces the need for players to use the /warp and /home command by adding teleportation features.

Waystones are craftable blocks that players can teleport to upon activation. They can do so by using a warp scroll, a rechargeable warp stone, or using an existing waystone block. This mod is available for Minecraft 1.17, and it is expected to be updated once the 1.18 update comes out.

Download this mod from here.

2) Open blocks

This is one of the most interesting mods on this list. It follows no theme, and the developers add whatever comes to their mind. Some of the items and blocks in this mod are hand glider, elevator block, tank, and golden egg.

Download this mod from here.

1) Chisels and Bits

Tables made using Chisel and Bits mod (Image via Mojang/CurseForge)

Using this mod, players can unleash their creativity and make their own blocks by cutting existing blocks. This can be done using a chisel, which is a new tool that this mod introduces.

The possibilities with this mod are limitless, as players can create blocks of any shape.

Download this mod from here.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Danyal Arabi