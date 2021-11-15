5 best Minecraft mods to enhance gameplay

Mods in Minecraft can drastically change not just the look and feel of the game, but also modify the gameplay experience entirely. Mod types can range from ones that add new types of animals, enemies, or even mystical creatures like dragons, to editing tools like the replay mod.

Mods can also significantly improve the gameplay experience for players. Whether it is players with low-end PCs, or just someone trying to tweak their game a little bit, the following gameplay-enhancing mods can make Minecraft better for everyone.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 mods to enhance Minecraft’s gameplay

5) Not Enough Items

The Not Enough Items mod (Image via MC-PC)

Minecraft has a plethora of items, and therefore a lot of crafting recipes. This mod makes Minecraft a lot more convenient as it adds a way to track every recipe in the game. This includes a list of every craftable item in Minecraft. Players can search for any item through the directory, and its crafting recipe will be displayed to them on the right side of the screen.

Download this mod here.

4) Portal Guns

The Portal Guns mod (Image via Minecraft)

Taking a page out of Valve's Portal franchise, this mod gives players a Portal gun that allows players to teleport from one portal to the other. Every entity and mob around the map can be teleported through these portals, and there is no limit to the distance of teleportation, making this a fun mod to play around with.

Download this mod here.

3) Twilight Forest

A glimpse of the Twilight Forest mod (Image via Minecraft)

This mod adds an entirely new dimension to Minecraft. The Twilight forest contains its own biomes, and is a wondrous place to explore. Apart from new biomes, this mod also adds several new passive and hostile mobs like squirrels, ravens, and even Minotaurs. Additionally, new structures and seven new bosses can be found and fought throughout this new dimension.

Download this mod here.

2) Biomes O’ Plenty

The Biomes O' Plenty mod (Image via Minecraft)

Biomes O’ Plenty is a favorite among Minecraft players, as it adds almost 80 new biomes for players to explore in Minecraft. All biomes are unique, and this mod, like many others, can be used with multiplayer settings, allowing players to bring in their friends and explore some truly magnificent biomes together.

Download this mod here.

1) Optifine

Minecraft’s most well-known mod is back. Optifine is possibly the most popular Minecraft mod out there. It serves as the parent mod for countless other mods. It also adds a few of its own features to the game, like bringing in a plethora of customization abilities, shader and resource pack support, and the ability to zoom in and out.

Download this mod here.

