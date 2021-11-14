5 best Minecraft mods to improve world generation (2021)

Mods are external programs for games, and there are a ton of them for Minecraft. Most mods can completely change the game by introducing unique new features.

Minecraft biomes and terrain have been the same for a while now. New cave and mountain biomes are coming with the 1.18 update, but there is still a reasonable amount of time for that update to come out. Using mods, the current world generation can be enhanced, and more features can be added.

Minecraft mods for world generation

5) Terralith - Overworld Evolved

Terralith mod (Image via Mojang/CurseForge)

Terralith is one of the most underrated mods for new Overworld biomes. It introduces sixty-five new biomes, two of which are lush caves and dripstone caves in the 1.18 update. Exploring the world of Minecraft is a whole new experience with this mod.

4) Stoneholm, Underground Villages

This is a simple mod that brings a lot of changes to villages in Minecraft. In this mod, villages are generated underground.

Underground halls and floors with spiraling mazes are generated, and there are treasures there as well. However, getting to the treasure is the hard part.

3) Traverse

Autumnal woods biome (Image via Mojang/CurseForge)

This is the perfect mod for players looking to expand the world of Minecraft by adding more biomes similar to the original Minecraft biomes. Most of the new biomes in this mod are inspired by the biomes present in Vanilla Minecraft. A few of the biomes in this mod are autumnal woods, coniferous forest, and mini jungle.

2) The Outer End

The Azure Forest (Image via Mojang/CurseForge)

Over the years, the vast majority of Minecrafters have complained about the End not receiving any updates. Sadly, even the 1.18 and 1.19 updates will not bring any End dimension biomes.

This mod fixes the issue by adding two End biomes: the azure forest and the crystal crag.

1) Biomes O' Plenty

Lush desert biome (Image via Mojang/CurseForge)

The list of the best Minecraft mods for world generation is incomplete without Biomes O'Plenty. It is one of the most famous mods that has over sixty-four million downloads on the CurgeForge website.

As the name suggests, this mod adds a lot of new unique biomes for the Overworld and the Nether. The best part about this mod is that even though it has been out for over eight years, the developers are still active and keep rolling out the updates for the latest version of Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

