5 best Minecraft modpacks for monsters

After playing Minecraft for a long time, players may feel somewhat bored of the same vanilla content repeatedly. Using mods, players can experience and explore Minecraft in many different ways.

Minecraft has some of the most active modding communities. There are over thousands of different options available for players to choose from. Some mods introduce small changes while keeping the vanilla aspect of the game, while others change the entire gameplay by introducing new structures, mobs, etc.

While Minecraft already has tons of mobs, players may want to increase the level of danger by adding some new hostile mobs. This article shares some of the best modpacks for monsters in Minecraft.

Minecraft modpacks for monsters

5) Mineshafts & Monsters

Tiger attacking pillagers (Image via CurseForge)

Along with adding new mobs, Mineshafts % Monsters also add tons of new structures for all across the overworld. It is a story-driven RPG modpack featuring structures, mobs, factions, biomes, and more.

In this mod, mobs are divided through factions and are hostile to each other. Players can find wild animals, mythological creatures like dragons, and over 100 other monsters.

4) RLCraft

RLCraft is among the best modpacks ever made for Minecraft. However, only a few players ever attempted to defeat RLCraft. It is one of the most challenging modpacks available out there. In RLCraft, there are hundreds of ways players can die, such as monsters, high temperature in nether, thirst, and so on.

RLCraft is a mixture of tons of other mods. Players can discover various monsters from Lycanite's Mobs, Ice & Fire Dragons, & Infernal Mobs.

3) The Pixelmon Modpack

The Pixelmon Modpack brings the Pokemon experience to Minecraft. Players can find pokemon, capture them, and explore the Pokemon world in the sandbox world of Minecraft. This modpack features custom biomes from Biomes O' Plenty mod, Pokemon soundtracks, and more.

2) Better Minecraft

Ever wanted Minecraft 2 with complete new biomes, mobs, and gameplay? Better Minecraft overhauls the entire Minecraft using mods like Better End, Aether Dimension, Krypton, Architectury, etc.

Players won't recognize Minecraft after installing Better Minecraft as it changes the overall UI, adds new biomes, mobs, minerals, and more. In the new areas, players will come across various monsters from which they can get new items.

1) Valhesia 3

Like Better Minecraft. Valhesia 3 is another modpack to improve Minecraft by adding new structures, blocks, biomes, magic, and more. It is one of the most downloaded modpacks on CurseForge. Players will find new monsters like dragons, goblins, naga, and many other mobs from Mowzie's Mobs mod.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.

