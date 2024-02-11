5 best Minecraft mods for muscles

It has been a meme within the Minecraft community for a long time that Steve is a strong guy, with large portions of the community putting significant time into determining just how strong Steve and Alex are. So, it is only natural that players want to play with mods that allow them to look as physically strong as Steve seems. Thankfully, though, the modding community saves the day again.

Detailed below, players can find the five best mods for muscle-bound builds and bodies.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Minecraft's 5 best muscle-bound mods

5) Gym Equipment Addon

Some of the gym objects added to the game (Image via Mojang)

The Gym Equipment adds several new items that players can use to decorate their Minecraft survival base's gym area, including treadmills, dumbells, barbells, t-bars, and stationary bikes. These additions mean that fans will be able to keep their muscles ready to fight off hostile mobs, such as creepers and enderman, at a moment's notice.

The building potential and well-designed gym equiptment is what lands this addon at the fifth best Minecraft muscle mod.

4) We Go Gym!

We Go Gym! adds several new exercise animations (Images via CurseForge user ilregiac)

The We Go Gym! mod adds several new pieces of gym equipment. Further, it brings in a plethora of new animations and poses that gamers can take advantage of to enjoy a good workout within their Minecraft worlds.

While these pieces of equipment and exercises do not have a use in the game yet, players who enjoy the role-playing side of Minecraft will appreciate having access to these themed animations the next time they play on a city role-play server. This is why the We Go Gym! mod is the fourth best for those looking to work out in-game.

3) XP = Muscles

XP = Muscles is a mod that aims to scale the player's muscles directly with their current experience level. This means that their damage, health, and player models will change as they level up and get stronger.

This is not the most realistic mod, as players can become strong enough to easily defeat the Wither boss in only a few punches. However, the absurd strength attainable does make for fun gameplay experiences, and this is why XP = Muscles is the third best mod in Minecraft's history for body building.

2) Fitness Addon

The Fitness Addon adds many new items and mechanics (Image via Mojang)

The Fitness Addon is the second-best muscle mod for Minecraft for a plethora of reasons. Players have access to many new in-game items, such as hand weights, which they can use to increase their strength, and armbands to increase their speed.

The Fitness Addon mod also adds protein drinks that fans can use to increase their strength faster, as well as energy drinks that they can use to buff their speed stat. Overall, this mod is incredible for those wanting a natural feeling muscle addition to vanilla survival.

1) MuscleCraft

MuscleCraft is a mod designed by HermitCraft Season 10 member, StressMonster101. The mod implements a currency that players earn through exercising. This can then be spent on new items and blocks.

Progression in the mod is quest-based, meaning players will always have a good sense of progression and direction. This is a nice change of pace from Minecraft's sometimes too open-ended nature.

What makes this the best Minecraft mod for muscles is that the gains that players will have will be real, rather than in-game ones. Players have to do a real-world workout and report their progress in-game to earn currency and complete quests.

These muscle mods should hopefully be more than enough for players looking to make their worlds a bit healthier. Offering new items, statistics, mechanics, and even decorative pieces and animations, these should keep fans busy during the long wait for Minecraft 1.21's many new features.