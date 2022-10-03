5 best Minecraft mods for ores in 2022

Minecraft has various ores that appear both above the surface of a world and deep below it. While the game's collection of ores is quite versatile, there are ways to improve them directly or at least how they're found and processed.

For Minecraft fans who want a better experience with ores in-game, it may not be a bad idea to look into various mods created by the community. These alterations to the game can perform various tasks, including adding new ores, revealing their distributions, or processing them into ingots at a more efficient rate.

Below, players will find a list of some of the top modifications that can improve their overall enjoyment when finding, mining, and processing ores.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Ore Excavation, Iron Furnaces, and 3 other great mods to improve ore-based gameplay in Minecraft

1) Just Enough Resources (JER)

JER is a great way to find ores by checking their distribution stats (Image via 9Minecraft)

Due to the way Minecraft distributes ore blocks, it can be tricky to remember the best locations to mine each independent mineral.

Just Enough Resources (JER) is a huge help in this regard. The mod allows in-game analysis of mob loot, items found in structures, and even which height levels are best to find certain ores.

Just Enough Resources can be indispensable for both newcomers and veterans, especially when it comes to recalling where to find much-needed resources.

2) Ore Excavation

Ore Excavation makes the collection of various resources a breeze (Image via UltraUnit17/Youtube)

Collecting minerals and precious metals in Minecraft is a time-consuming process, even with an enchanted pickaxe. Various mods are available to alleviate the collection of these resources, and Ore Excavation is an excellent example.

This easy-to-learn modification allows the mining of entire ore veins in one simple action. It also applies to other resources, including trees.

Considering its high compatibility with other modifications, Ore Excavation is a wonderful way to save time and effort.

3) Jade

Jade ensures you know exactly what you're looking at (Image via 9Minecraft)

When spelunking underground, it isn't uncommon for a player to spot a mineral deposit some distance away or shrouded in darkness. This is where the Jade mod can come in handy, as it adds visual tooltips that inform in-game participants of what they're directly looking at.

A lightweight mod like this can help a Minecraft gamer discern exactly what form of ore they're looking at, even if they can't quite make it out visually themselves.

4) Iron Furnaces

The Iron Furnaces modification doesn't stop at its namesake (Image via XenoMustache/CurseForge)

Furnaces are the primary way to smelt mineral ores into ingots. However, the vanilla build of the game only provides two different blocks to do so: the standard furnace and the blast furnace.

Iron Furnaces adds multiple blocks of varied qualities that are capable of smelting at increased speed, depending on the material they're made from. Players can also tweak these smelting stations to customize them for blasting minerals or smoking foods, making them even more capable.

5) Mining Gadgets

A mining laser makes quick work of a gold deposit (Image via 9Minecraft)

Mining for metals with pickaxes is fine on its own, but one might sometimes need a little more firepower for their excursions.

Mining Gadgets is available to meet this need, adding drills, bores, lasers, and even mining robots to the game. Many of these devices are automated, making it possible to collect minerals or clear an area without its users being present to oversee the progress.

Players can, therefore, choose between a hands-on or hands-off approach when it comes to mining and collecting precious metals.

