5 best Minecraft mods for redstone contraptions

Redstone is a mineral in Minecraft. It is used to transmit redstone power when placed on a block. As the name suggests, it is a red-colored resource that is found at lower levels of the Minecraft world. It is rarely exposed in caves and must be mined to discover.

Redstone is used for a plethora of automation processes in Minecraft. From simple structures like secret doors to the complicated mechanisms of a gigantic airplane, redstone is utilized for a lot of important and extensive projects in Minecraft.

Top 5 mods for redstone contraptions in Minecraft

5) Redstone Bits

Placers and Breakers in the Redstone Bis mod (Image via Minecraft)

This mod adds a small collection of brand new redstone utilities to the game, which can prove to be useful for any redstone builds that players are planning to do. With that being said, three new redstone utilities have been added:

The Placer, which places blocks in front of it when supplied with a particular set of blocks.

The Breaker, which breaks blocks in front of it, provided it has been fed with a tool like a pickaxe and an axe inside it.

The Checker, which works in a similar fashion to the Observer - places blocks in the player’s inventory.

4) Redstone control

The Redstone control mod (Image vie Minecraft)

This mod adds a new wiring system to Minecraft, which aims to make redstone better with multiple new blocks. Using a point-to-point wiring system, players can transmit redstone signals between sockets and devices, thus removing the limits of vanilla redstone contraptions. It also adds logic gates.

3) Mumbo’s Redstone Additions

This mod is based on a design by YouTuber Mumbo Jumbo. It adds new blocks, redstone components, and other items that aim to achieve tasks currently unachievable in vanilla Minecraft.

One of the items is a block rotator that spins entities and blocks. The other is a power piston that can push up to 24 blocks with a sticky version also in the mix.

2) Automated redstone

The Automated redstone mod (Image via Minecraft)

This is a very complex and extensive mod that adds a diverse collection of brand new features to Minecraft. It adds new sensors that allow for the counting of items, fluids, time, and energy.

Along with that, it provides LED displays to view the status of the player’s machines, and many new devices that transmit and modify signals, such as compact programmable circuitry systems.

This mod utilizes the vanilla Minecraft’s redstone system to operate entirely on its own, without any other mods or extensions.

1) Redstone paste

The Redstone paste mod (Image via Minecraft)

This mod adds a new variant of redstone dust into the game, called redstone paste. This resource lets the player transmit redstone signals over a multitude of different blocks and services, even letting them route it upon ceilings and walls, which is quite useful.

There are brand new sticky repeaters and comparators that let currents stay strong in players’ circuits, and it supports connection to standard redstone dust. It can also run separately or unconnected in a different path and can be easily hidden.

Redstone is one of the most fascinating resources in Minecraft. It can be used for a plethora of simple as well as technically tricky designs. Whether it is an airplane or an automatic farm, Redstone is crucial for its progress.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

