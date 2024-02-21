5 best Minecraft mods to turn the game into Subnautica

Minecraft and Subnautica may be quite different games at the end of the day, but they still share some common elements that make them more similar than players might think. Since this is the case, several in-game mods can make Mojang's sandbox title even more akin to Subnautica, improving undersea exploration and introducing otherworldly creatures dwelling within a world's waters.

While there are too many ocean exploration mods for Minecraft to list out definitively, it doesn't hurt to take a look at some of the choices that make the game much more reminiscent of Subnautica, even if the latter still provides a much more breathtaking (and occasionally horrifying) experience.

If players are hoping to have a Subnautica-like experience in Mojang's sandbox game, there are some mods to be aware of.

5 of the best Minecraft mods to make the game more like Subnautica

1) Physics Mod Pro

Physics Mod introduces some of the best water physics Minecraft has ever seen (Image via Haubna/YouTube)

Minecraft's Physics Mod is incredible in several different ways, but it makes the game more like Subnautica with the incredible liquid and ocean physics it provides. Bodies of water (and lava) are much more fluid compared to what can be accomplished in the vanilla game or through the use of shaders, creating a truly transformative aquatic experience.

Best of all, after discussing the mod with Mojang, the Physics Mod creator Haubna has made the pro version of the mod free to download. No more worrying about donating to a Patreon to gain access to the incredibly detailed and realistic liquid physics.

Physics Mod Pro Download

2) Nauticality

Nauticality focuses on exploring Minecraft's countless oceans (Image via Motschen/Modrinth)

If oceanic exploration is the goal for Minecraft players, then Nauticality can help them meet it. This mod introduces submarines with full viewing capabilities, allowing fans to explore the depths of the ocean from relative safety. New glowfish mobs are introduced, as well as pirates and pirate ships for fans who enjoy a little combat and loot on the side.

Although the pirates and pirate ships might distract a bit from creating a Subnautica-styled experience, players won't likely pay them much mind if they're too busy adventuring through the sea in their new submersible, especially if other great aquatic mods are installed along with Nauticality.

Nauticality Download

3) Dark Waters

Dark Waters introduces otherworldly aquatic Minecraft mobs (Image via AzureDoom/Modrinth)

One of the biggest draws of Subnautica is the various aquatic and alien life forms found on Planet 4546B, and Dark Waters introduces its very own otherworldly horrors to Minecraft's ocean biomes. When stormy weather strikes, terrifying creatures like the Larval Abberation, Sight Hunter, Miraid, and Craeken will spawn in oceans, creating a gripping and spooky experience while exploring oceans.

Dark Waters is still actively being developed, introducing even more new creepy aquatic mobs to encounter, all with unique animations and mechanics. Players will want to be mindful when using this mod since as soon as a crack of thunder is heard, their fate might be sealed.

Dark Waters Download

4) Aquamirae

Aquamirae brings horrors to both land and sea in Minecraft (Image via Obscuria/Modrinth)

Another fantastic horror-themed Minecraft mod that revamps Minecraft's oceans, Aquamirae introduces several new mobs and structures to both the land and the ocean. Players can find new mobs like eels, maws, and tortured souls on their aquatic travels, as well as a new structure known as the ice maze, complete with its own dangerous mob known as the Mother of the Maze.

A new boss (known as the Ghost of Captain Cornelia) is introduced, and players can even enjoy new food items/consumables and discover unique gear pieces like weapons and armor to assist them in their undersea survival. While many features of this mod can be found above ground as well, it does a terrific job of making the sea a scarier and more unforgiving place, but the rewards may be worth it.

Aquamirae Download

5) Dehydration

Dehydration adds a thirst requirement to Survival Mode (Image via Globox1997/Modrinth)

This Minecraft mod is a smaller one and makes the game more difficult in Survival Mode, but it also falls in line with one of the core survival mechanics of Subnautica. Dehydration introduces a thirst mechanic to the game, requiring players to intake fluids regularly as they would food to ensure they don't begin taking damage from dehydration.

Dehydration introduces flasks that can be filled with drinking water as well as cauldrons, which can purify water on a campfire since water collected from rivers and oceans will need a little extra work to become potable. All in all, this small mod brings Minecraft just a little more in line with Subnautica, even if it isn't as impactful as the other mods listed above.

Dehydration Download