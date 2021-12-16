5 best Minecraft Netherite builds of 2021

Minecraft is a game based on four mechanics: mining, exploration, combat, and building. While mining, combat, and exploration take up most of a player's time, building is somewhat neglected in the initial stages of the game. This is because most builds require time and planning.

Minecraft has many resources available to mine and use within its infinite sandbox world. Among Minecraft's resources are various ores, Ancient debris being the rarest and the strongest. Ancient debris can be crafted into Netherite, the strongest material in the game.

Players typically use Netherite for equipment and armor. However, enough Netherite can be gathered to build some beautiful structures with enough grinding in survival mode or via creative mode.

Top 5 Netherite builds in Minecraft (2021)

These are the 5 best Netherite builds in Minecraft (2021):

5) Netherite Tomahawk

This build consists of a larger-than-life Tomahawk situated at the mouth of a cave. The handle is mainly made with wood, which simulates the realistic texture of a weapon handle.

The blade is primarily made from Netherite blocks, one of the most expensive blocks for crafting. To complete the build, it is surrounded by some soul torches.

4) Netherite Beacon

A Netherite beacon is a rare and expensive build in Minecraft. It is one of the most sought-after structures within Minecraft because Netherite is extremely rare, having a 0.004% chance to spawn within a chunk exclusively in the Nether. A Netherite beacon has a dark blue beam flashing up through it.

3) Netherite Temple

A Netherite Temple (Image via u/TheNapol on Reddit)

This massive temple made entirely using Netherite blocks has multiple towers and pillars decorated with gold and diamond blocks. The Netherite brings out an intimidating sense of magnificence from within the temple and almost makes it look like a castle. The savanna biome goes well with the build's color and texture.

2) Netherite Statue of Dream

A Statue of Dream in Netherite armor (Image via u/Bob_the_penguin on Reddit)

The build consists of a giant statue of the popular Minecraft YouTuber and Twitch streamer, Dream. It depicts Dream in a full Netherite armor set, complete with a shield and a Netherite sword. A stone base can be seen supporting the statue.

1) A wall of Netherite armor sets

This unique build consists of 24 armor sets on armor stands, all displayed on a wall next to each other. According to the OP, it makes for an impressive display, considering that every armor set was crafted in Survival mode. The armor sets are displayed near a doorway shaped like an arch.

Netherite in Minecraft has various qualities, like high durability and fire resistance. Enchanting Netherite weapons, tools and armor can make players almost invincible. Additionally, using Netherite as a building block is the ultimate indicator of a dedicated survival player.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha