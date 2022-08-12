5 best Minecraft Parkour servers for 1.19 update

Like many games of this generation, Minecraft can be played alone as well as with other people. Many players prefer to play alone, as it promotes offline play with no restrictions. However, others like to team up with friends to start a server or take advantage of the many multiplayer game modes Minecraft has to offer. One such game mode is Parkour.

Parkour consists of players trying to get to point A to point B on a map as creatively as possible. This usually involves crossing steep and narrow paths filled with traps, platforms, and stairs. Many Parkour-based servers are available for the official versions of the title. This article will list five such servers.

What are some good Minecraft Parkour servers?

5) OPBlocks (top.opblocks.com)

OPblocks is a popular server based in the United States. It provides tons of different game modes, features, and mini-games, including The Original Candy Prison, Fully Custom Skyblock, Custom Enchantments, Private Mines, Boss Fights, Mob Armor, Farm Armor, Dungeons, BedWars, Creative, Economy, KitPVP, Pixelmon, PvP, Skyblock, Survival, and more.

Aside from this, the server also contains a well-made Parkour game mode that has tons of different courses to run. Each Parkour course has a specific difficulty attached to it, which enables players to attempt them according to their skill level.

4) AnubisMC (IP: mc.lemoncloud.net)

Anubis is a fairly small server that has a decent amount of fun game modes. These include Economy, McMMO, mini-games, Pixelmon, Pixelspark, PvE, Survival, and Parkour. It is primarily known for its vanilla features and its detailed Parkour courses.

Players will have to download a modpack named “Technic Modpack” to play on this server. While it still operates on version 1.16.4, 1.19 players should find its Parkour features worthy of praise.

3) PokeSaga (IP: lobby.manacube.net)

PokeSaga is a Pokemon-themed server that has a ton of popular game modes and mini-games that focus on the popular anime series. This server offers Economy, McMMO, mini-games, Parkour, Pixelmon, Pixelspark, PvE, and Survival. Just like AnubisMC, players will need the Technic Modpack to play on this server.

PokeSaga presents lots of Pokemon-based Parkour courses, which can be a huge attraction for fans of the franchise. The custom modpack allows players to don skins and witness textures from the franchise as well.

2) Minecraft Central (IP: hub.mineheroes.org)

Minecraft Central is a popular server with a capacity of 10,000 players. The server offers a range of different modes, such as BedWars, Creative, Faction, KitPVP, mini-games, Prison, PvP, Skyblock, Survival, and more.

The Parkour gamemode is presented as a mini-game on this server and can be found within the server’s hub or lobby. Players can attempt the Parkour content for as long as they want.

1) NeoNetwork (IP: mccentral.org)

NeoNetwork is a fairly new server that has been in use since early 2022. The server has a limit of a little over 300 players and contains a bunch of vanilla-based modes, including Economy, Hardcore, McMMO, Oneblock, PvE, PvP, Skyblock, Survival, and more.

The one is a great choice when it comes to up-and-coming Parkour servers, as it has its very own Parkour section with loads of different courses for players to try out.

The Parkour aspect offer an additional benefit that players can take advantage of. The benefit in question is that the courses can train players for the server’s upcoming Survival SMP mode.

Aside from this, the courses on the map can also help players who are trying to move across the world in the Oneblock and Skyblock game modes.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh