5 best Minecraft parkour tips for beginners in 2022

Parkour is one of the most famous custom gamemodes on many Minecraft servers. In this, players go through a course that is made up of different kinds of blocks on which they need to perfectly jump and land.

If they fall from these blocks, they might have to restart the entire course or restart a particular stage. It is one of the most casual gamemodes on many famous public servers.

Since many new players regularly join public servers, they might face problems in several gamemodes, including parkour. Even though it is casual, it requires a lot of finesse and practice to master. From coordination to rhythmic movement, players need to practice all these avenues.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Top 5 beginner-friendly tips for parkour in Minecraft

5) Find the right mouse sensitivity

Mouse sensitivity can either be tweaked in-game or from device settings (Image via Mojang)

Once players start doing parkour, they will soon be aware of their mouse sensitivity. Accurate movement is crucial to keep progressing further in the course.

While sesitivity doesn't matter if players are going slow and taking the course one block at a time, they need to find a good mouse sensitivity so that they can perfect their movements if they want to increase their speed. They can try a different sensitivity to find the perfect one.

4) Understand different blocks

Ice blocks can be extremely slippery in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

While parkouring, players will notice the various kinds of blocks that make up the course. Certain blocks in Minecraft are quite unique since they have different kind of texture that affect an entity's movements.

Even though most of them will probably have a normal texture, blocks like ice, slime, honey, etc. will be different and affect a player's movement.

Hence, beginners must understand how each of these blocks affect the movement and use them to their advantage.

3) Practice jump rhythms

Jumping in a particular rhythm will really help players in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

If beginners want to complete parkour courses in a flow, they must learn and practice jumping rhythms, since they mostly consist of jumping from one block to another. Gamers will soon notice that there is a particular pattern that allows them to jump perfectly and quickly finish the course.

Once they understand the rhythm, they must practice it repetitively along with accurate mouse movements.

2) Observe the edges of different blocks

Players must jump and land according to the next block's size and placement in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

There will be several instances where beginners will fall off the course simply because they were unable to jump on tricky blocks like glass panes, fences, etc. If they are completely new to the sandbox game, they must first understand and observe the edges of each and every block.

Once they understand exactly where they can jump and where the edges of each block is, they will be able to make better jumps. In both editions of the game, Java and Bedrock, players can toggle and see the blocks' edges.

1) Sprinting and crouching

Minecraft players must know when to sprint and crouch in order to prevent falling (Image via Mojang)

Arguably one of the most important movements that beginners need to master is when to sprint and crouch. There will be several instances where they will have to run and jump at the same time in order to complete the parkour section. Additionally, there will be places where they need to crouch, either to squeeze through tight sections, or to simply avoid sliding and falling off blocks.

By combining this with mouse movements and rhythmic jumping, beginners will be able to drastically improve in the parkour gamemode.

