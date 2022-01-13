5 best Minecraft PE add-ons for new elements in 2022

The Minecraft 1.18 update has added a plethora of features to the game, from new biomes to revamping the whole terrain and world generation. Apart from all this, using mods and add-ons, players can also enjoy other features that will further enhance the gameplay.

Mods and add-ons in Minecraft infuse new elements, both bizarre and pleasing, to the game. When implemented, they bring something unique to the experience by adding new features. This article highlights five such add-ons for Minecraft PE that offer new elements for players to enjoy in 2022.

5 best Minecraft PE add-ons that infuse new elements

5) Grapple Hooks

While not very useful in open spaces, this contraption works wonders in the new gigantic caves. Bringing new uses to Amethyst's shard, players can craft a grappling hook when combined with three leads. Using this, they can swing freely within caves, making traversing them easy and amusing.

4) More Simple Structures

A massive Pillager Base (Image via MCPE DL)

This add-on takes the vanilla Minecraft biomes and adds new and interesting structures to them. Ranging from small bushes to a giant pillager base, it brings a lot to the game. Some of these structures are abandoned and lifeless while others are filled with mobs and great treasures. The structures are distributed equally among all the biomes, taking the adventure aspect of the game to another level.

3) True Backpack

Eight color variation for backpacks (Image via MCPE DL)

One of the most frustrating things you can experience while exploring Minecraft is running low on storage. With the new 1.18 update, resources are plentiful in the caves. However, storing them in the inventory is a problem, and this add-on eliminates that issue.

Players can carry a portable backpack having a storage capacity ranging from 64 to 256 slots. They can also customize their backpacks and dye them in eight different colors.

2) One Player Sleep

This brilliant and useful add-on helps immensely when playing in multiplayer. To skip the night, only one player needs to sleep. This is very convenient, as sometimes, players forget to carry a bed while exploring or are away from it. This usually requires them to leave the game and rejoin. One Player Sheep can also be applied in a realm or server.

1) Rayon’s Dynamic Lighting

The new caves in the 1.18 update are massive and also completely void of light, making it very dark and scary to explore without having stacks of torches. This add-on helps overcome that issue.

Players can place a single torch, or any other block that emanates light, in their off-hand and move around, illuminating their surroundings. Rayon’s Dynamic Lighting adds custom light levels for items rather than having them all lit up with the same intensity.

Note: The list reflects the views of the writer only.

