5 best Minecraft PE modpacks in 2022

Mods have been in Minecraft for a long time. When applied, they tend to enhance the overall game and uplift it. Minecraft Pocket Edition players have a wide range of modpacks at their disposal for them to enjoy. These mods can range from new furniture, weapons, or something completely different.

Mods are the key to escaping the same old vanilla Minecraft game and spicing it up. This article will provide players with the five best mods in Minecraft PE.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

5 best mods that will enhance Minecraft PE

1) Ores Plus Add-On

Jade Armor which provides players with jump effect (Image via MCPE DL)

For players who are tired of playing the game with the same old ores and armor, this mod pack changes it all. Adding more than 20 armors, 8 elemental armors, 6 totems, and 12 mineral/ore blocks, this mod takes gaming to a different level.

Each new armor and totem comes with special effects. These effects range from giving players the ability to jump higher to adding an extra heart bar. This mod is fun to play with and players can experiment with all the different armors in their arsenal.

Download here.

2) Spider-man: No Way Home

Tom Holland Spider-Man suit (Image via MCPE DL)

This mod is a dream come true for Spiderman fans. It brings life to the recently released Spiderman: No Way Home movie. The mod does an amazing job of giving all the characters the same quirk as in the movie.

Players can don various Spider-Man suits from different franchises and fight some well-known villains. This one-of-a-kind mod is perfect for players who want to experience Spiderman: No Way Home on their mobile phones.

Download here.

3) Eveo Furniture

Almost all players in Minecraft have built a base that they call home. However, one of the greatest challenges is to decorate it from the inside, so that it feels like a real home. For players who love building a modern house in Minecraft, this is the perfect mod for decorating their house.

This mod adds realistic-looking modern furniture, which players can use to decorate their base. There are more than 120 pieces of furniture to choose from for each room in the house. Now decorating will be very easy with this mod.

Download here.

4) Craftables

Crafting recipe for Enchanted Golden Apples (Image via MCPE DL)

One of the major reasons why Minecraft is still popular even after a decade is the constant release of new updates. However, updates also remove certain features from the game. This mod adds the once removed recipes to Minecraft, along with recipes that do not exist, but should.

Recipes that are not currently present in Minecraft, such as smelting a block of raw ore to a full block of that or, the elusive enchanted golden apple, and all types of horse armor, are provided by this mod.

Download here.

5) InSaRes’s Warfare

Minecraft has some terrifying mobs that players need to ward off. Being equipped only with weapons such as swords or bows may not be enough. This mod provides players with some heavy firepower, with which they can defend themselves.

This modpack is influenced by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, handing players guns and grenades to wipe out all threats that approach them. Killing mobs will never be the same after applying this mod to the game.

Download here.

