5 best Minecraft PE hide & seek maps

Minecraft’s Pocket Edition is a version that is exclusively available on mobile devices. It is now part of Minecraft: Bedrock Edition. Notably, Pocket Edition is similar to its Java counterpart.

Players are presented with an infinite sandbox world, where they can build and create anything they want and can explore to their heart’s content.

Pocket Edition has an entire website dedicated to its map-making community. Numerous maps showcasing different genres can be found and downloaded, including parkour, puzzles, and especially hide & seek maps.

This list will showcase the best hide & seek maps available for Minecraft: Pocket Edition.

Top 5 hide and seek maps for Minecraft: Pocket Edition

5) Kitchen Hide-and-Seek

Kitchen Hide-and-Seek Map (Image via Minecraft)

This map essentially puts players in the middle of a huge kitchen. They can use kitchen utensils and furniture such as refrigerators, cupboards, sinks, and ovens to hide. The map can be enjoyed with 2 or more players, with at least one playing the role of a seeker.

Download the map here.

4) Jackson’s Hide and Seek/PvE

An armor stand in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

This map is named after its creator, Jackson a.k.a. Bad_Trombonist06. The map features a huge area for hide & seek. Seekers are given two minutes to find and eliminate the hidden player(s).The latter are disguised as armor stands.

Download the map here.

3) BEMZ Hide and Seek

This map puts players into an open, wooded area resembling an oak forest with a grassy biome close by. Pliers are given a small grace period in which they can run and find a sport to hide, after which the seeker will be released.

If the seeker spots the hiding players, they die. However, the latter are given a weapon to defend themselves and prevent the seekers from locating them.

Download the map here.

2) ESG Hide and Seek 3: The Swampland Mansion

This hide-and-seek map puts players in a huge mansion, which has elements of a Woodland mansion and a zombie village. Seekers must traverse the mansion in search of hidden players. If the former succeeds in finding a hiding player, that player then helps in finding other ones.

Download the map here.

1) Hide N Seek Caves

Players must hide in a cave in this map (Image via Minecraft)

This map revolves around playing hide and seek in a cave system. In this game mode, two teams play against each other, one consisting of seekers and the other of hiders.

As soon as the game starts, hiders are dropped into a cave system to try and hide, while seekers are dropped into a block of cobweb and then have a fixed amount of time to find the hidden players.

Download the map here.

Minecraft: Pocket Edition has a ton of different maps. Many maps focus on exploration and parkour, while others focus on mini-games like hide and seek, and even PVP. They increase the game’s replayability and add new content to keep players entertained.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

