5 best Minecraft PE Seeds for Gold in 2022

Gold is one of the oldest minerals in Minecraft. It can be used to craft tools, armors, weapons, and other things. However, gold isn't used frequently to craft tools or armor due to its low durability.

Gold can be found in all biomes in Minecraft between Y level 0 and Y level 31. However, it is generated frequently in the Badlands at a higher altitude from Y 28 to Y 80. Gold is also the only ore to generate in both the Overworld and Nether Realm.

Gold can be mined in ore form, where it must be smelted to acquire an ingot. A faster way would be finding them in chests or Bastion remnants and Ocean Monuments. This article shares the five best Minecraft PE seeds for players in search of gold.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

5 Best Seeds in Minecraft PE to acquire Gold

5) Badlands spawn

Seed: -78688046

EBadtion with exposed gold (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns players in the Badlands. To be able to mine the gold that is found in abundance in this biome, players must first obtain wood. To acquire wood they don’t have to travel far. Once they have collected enough wood they can make their way back to the Badlands.

At coordinates 275, 127, -96, players will come across a massive cave filled with gold and other resources. Not far from spawn, players will also find a Ruined Portal at coordinates -271, 157, 78, which will have a block of gold. On completing the portal, players can find a Bastion remnant at -137, 72, 216, where they have easy access to over 15 blocks of gold.

4) Desert Village and Badlands

Seed: 969254678

A Desert Village not far from spawn (Image via Minecraft)

Players spawn on the border of a Desert biome and Badlands. Before starting their mining journey to find gold, they should head to coordinates -514, 72, 108, which has a Desert village. They can stack up on food and other essential items and again make their way to the Badlands, where they can mine gold.

There are various small cavities, where players will find a few veins of gold ore. Players can also find a huge cave opening at 58, 62, -42, which is filled with gold and other minerals such as iron, diamonds, redstone, etc.

3) Lush Cave, Ruined Portal, and Bastion

Seed: -1200431343

A completed Ruined Portal (Image via Minecraft)

Spawning in the Wooded Badlands allows players to easily acquire enough wood required to craft tools and other items. They can then make their way to coordinates -150, 83, 231, where they will come across a giant cave opening, which is filled with gold and other resources. In this cave, players will also come across a new Minecraft 1.18 Lush biome, which can be very useful to get food.

Upon traveling to coordinates 143, 95, 324, players will come across a Ruined Portal with two gold blocks. Upon completing the portal and entering the Nether realm, they only need to travel 300 blocks to find a Bastion at coordinates 13, 88, 360. Players can also mine gold in the Nether, as it is often found in abundance.

2) Village, Desert Temple, and Ruined Portal at spawn

A Desert Village and Desert Temple at spawn (Image via Minecraft)

This is a great seed, as players spawn right next to a desert village, desert temple, and ruined portal, all next to each other and near the Badlands. In the temple, players can find diamonds in the chest, which they can use to craft a pickaxe. The Ruined Portal is generated in the ocean at coordinates 197, 61, 43 which gifts players with golden apples.

The village is a marvelous place to stock up on food before heading to look for gold in the Badlands. If a player creates a Nether Portal in the village, they can find a Bastion at -192, 85, -222. The Bastion is a great place to get gold and other fascinating resources. In the Badlands, they can find a cave that opens at 593, 93, 356, that will lead them to a gigantic cavity filled with resources.

1) 14 Ocean Monuments near each other

Seed: 882646995

One of the Ocean Monument (Image via Minecraft)

While most players in Minecraft try to get gold by mining or finding Bastions, Ocean Monuments hold 8 gold blocks within their treasure chamber. However, getting to this chamber can be very tricky and full of risks. Only players with proper gear and equipment can take on the challenge of clearing this rare structure in Minecraft.

Players must travel 900 blocks from spawn to get to the first Ocean Monument, however, it is worthwhile. While journeying to the monument, they can gather resources that will be crucial when clearing the vast structure. The players can find a village at -346, 72, 245 where they can stock up on food.

Few Ocean Monuments are buried under ice, as they spawn in the Frozen Ocean biome. Players will get 1008 gold ingots out of the 14 Ocean Monuments, however, it is not an easy task and requires a lot of skill.

Ocean Monuments Coordinates:

1) -872, 65, 792

2) -1224, 65, 792

3) -1240, 61, 1176

4) 2280, 61, 1880

5) 2264, 76, 2088

6) 2280, 45, 2904

7) 2631, 61, 1736

8) 2712, 66, 3160

9) 2824, 61, 2248

10) 3256, 61, 2248

11) 3288, 67, 1800

12) 3656, 45, 2152

13) 3752, 55, 1803

Also Read Article Continues below

14) 3944, 66, 2712

Edited by Mason J. Schneider