5 best Minecraft Pocket Edition seeds in January 2021

Minecraft seeds are great for players who want their survival world to look a certain way or have particular features.

Seeds in Minecraft are defined as strings of letters or numbers that spawn a certain world. If two players were creating a world on the same version and enter the same seed, both players would have the same world.

Some seeds have more villages and naturally generated structures, while other seeds have huge mountains and fields filled with flowers.

Whether players want a gorgeous seed just for the scenery or a seed with lots of structures to gather loot easily, this article shares just the seeds for everyone.

Keep in mind that all these seeds were tested on Minecraft Pocket Edition version 1.16. They may not work on newer versions.

Top 5 Minecraft Pocket Edition seeds in January 2021

#5 - super pig

Image via Minecraft

Not only does this Minecraft seed have gorgeous views, but it also has quite a few naturally generated structures nearby, not to mention four different biomes right at spawn.

Players will spawn right in front of the mountainous patch shown above. If they take a walk around the mountains, they can find a witch hut, pillager outpost, and a distant desert village.

#4 - 1410403532

Image via Minecraft

This snowy seed is perfect for those winter lovers out there. Not only does this seed have gorgeous ice spikes right off of spawn, but there are also multiple biomes nearby, including snowy taiga, forest, mountain, and plains biomes.

Those beautiful ice spikes would make the perfect scenery to build a base upon. Just imagine that view.

#3 - thisbattlestartedtnt

Image via Minecraft

There is quite a lot going on in this seed, and it surely won't disappoint. Just a bit away from spawn, players will find a village within a Savanna biome.

The village also has a desert temple right inside of it, which is really cool to see. In the distance from the village, players will see a mushroom fields biome, which is quite a rare biome to stumble across.

This is surely one of the most amazing seeds.

#2 - 1277844206

Image via Minecraft

Most have seen pillager outposts and ravines, but has anyone ever seen them mixed together like this?

Only a few blocks away from spawn, players will stumble across a pillager outpost that spawned right on top of a village, making the outpost appear very long all the way down into the ravine. This is a common visual glitch that happens whenever structures spawn in the air, but nevertheless, it still looks cool.

A loot chest can be found at the top of the pillager outpost, which includes a crossbow, two bottles of enchanting, hay, carrots, string, and wood. Remember to beware of the pillagers before exploring the outpost; they are very hostile creatures.

#1 - 770405633

Image via Minecraft

This is quite a unique seed, to say the least. A bit of a walk from spawn, players will stumble across a village. While this village may look normal, there are actually eight different loot chests throughout the village.

When looking through the chests, players can find tons of iron ingots, iron armor, swords, gold ingots, obsidian, apples, and more. With this seed, players will have enough obsidian to build a nether portal right away, which is quite rare.

