5 best Minecraft Pocket Edition seeds with villages

When players first spawn into their Minecraft world, the main hope is to have a great spawn with resources to start their journey.

Some seeds have terrible spawns with barely anything around to use as materials to kickstart an adventure. However, these are some of the best Minecraft Pocket Edition seeds to use if players want great luck from the moment they spawn into the world. With villages and temples so close to the spawn filled with useful resources, these seeds are incredibly useful for players wanting an excellent start to their worlds.

Five most suitable Minecraft seeds with villages and temples: Pocket Edition

#5 - Minecraft PE Seed: -1813740965

Image via Minecraft

When spawning into this seed, directly to the left of the spawn point is a great starter village. Although there is no blacksmith to raid, there is an iron golem, many cats and donkeys around, and a bunch of crops to start players off on their journey.

The village is quite large, and the few chests scattered around the area have good loot for a starter player. The village resides between a river and a lake, making the view really pretty, and giving players a lot of different adventuring opportunities. Whether they decide to stop and make a camp or raid it for their adventures to come, it's a great Minecraft seed to use.

#4 - Minecraft PE Seed: -189012883

Advertisement

Image via Minecraft

Although this village is abandoned and doesn't have the best loot, this seed is excellent for a different reason. This village has an absurd amount of zombie villagers, which players can trap and nametag. Eventually, after progressing through the game, players can revive and heal these zombie villagers and completely restart this village!

This seed acts almost like a project: save the village. It's a fantastic concept and adds some great gameplay into Minecraft, especially for those players a bit bored of the monotony of regular vanilla Minecraft worlds.

#3 - Minecraft PE Seed: 1204739880

Image via Minecraft

This seed may be another abandoned village, but isn't as similar to the last suggestion. This village has some amazing blocks to take advantage of, from blast furnaces to lecterns, bookshelves, stonecutters, and more. In addition to these stealable blocks, there are some good farms to raid, piles of hay to acquire for bread, and some cats to tame.

Advertisement

This is a pretty good abandoned village as the chests have gold and emerald in them, too. Overall, this is an excellent abandoned village to start with. However, there are quite a few baby zombified villagers around, so if players can't deal with those speedy, small zombies, maybe this isn't the right seed.

The village is directly ahead of spawn, though, making it one of the most convenient seeds listed so far.

#2 - Minecraft PE Seed: -45328948

Image via Minecraft

This seed is great for players who want a lot of their materials handed to them. With countless chests filled with goodies, stonecutters, cartography tables, and even brewing stands scattered throughout this expansive village, players couldn't ask for anything more.

There are multiple iron golems in this village to loot from, quite a few sound cave systems nearby, a mineshaft not too far underground, and so much more. The village has plenty of foxes, wolves, cats around to tame, and multiple farms to steal from. There are even a couple of pumpkin patches scattered throughout the settlement.

Surrounding the village is a massive spruce/taiga forest to take advantage of. There are some rivers and lakes around, especially the one in the village's direct center, which are great for those sunset views. It's always nice watching the sunset over the top of the tall spruce trees.

Advertisement

This seed indeed does have it all.

#1 - Minecraft PE Seed: 1136332378

Image via Minecraft

This Minecraft Pocket Edition seed's spawn is really close to a desert village, ravine, and desert temple — great finds to ensure a good game run. This village has quite a few chests filled with food and other materials, two iron golems, and many cats to tame!

The desert temple has some unique chests to loot under the central floor design, with almost every ore in the game present in at least one chest: diamonds, gold, emeralds, and iron. There are even a few enchanted books scattered around!

The ravine is quite basic but still lucky as it has quite a lot of iron and coal to kickstart any major mining adventure.

This is a fantastic seed that PE players should take advantage of, as it genuinely sets players up for an amazing game from the moment they spawn into the world.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the writer's personal views. As there are many options, it is an individual's choice to use one or the other according to his/her preference