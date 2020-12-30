There are a copious amount of seeds for Minecraft players to chose from, but there are some that deserve distinction.

It is no secret that Minecraft Bedrock Edition has over four billion seeds for players to chose from. With such a colossal number of options, it can be difficult for players to pick the right seed for them.

This list has compiled a collection of seeds that contain structures or biome combinations that make them unique.

Players will find seeds that contain broken generations and multitudes of useful structures closeby. Players will also find a seed that may become even more spectacular with the upcoming Caves & Cliffs update.

This article will list five seeds that Minecraft Bedrock Edition players should add to their list to explore and check out in the new year.

Top 5 Minecraft Bedrock seeds for 2021

#5. - Six different biomes at spawn

In this Minecraft seed, players will have six different biome types to chose from right at spawn. Minecraft is a diverse and wonderful place, and this seed would be an exceptional choice for players who have multiple favorite types of biomes.

Taiga, hills, savanna, mesa, jungle, and desert biomes will be available for players to explore upon spawning into the game. Players who venture deeper into this seed will also be rewarded with additional biomes and structures that contain treasure and resources.

Cords: Spawn

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: 1337710146

#4. - Igloo that leads to a stronghold

The igloo found in this Minecraft seed leads to a Stronghold. (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

Igloos are not that rare in Minecraft, but this one leads directly to a stronghold. Players, who take the descent to the basement found in this igloo, will be treated to some of the staples such as a brewing stand.

However, there is also a stronghold to conquer right in the basement. It is not common for Minecraft players to run into a neat generation like this.

Cords: 579, 67, -337

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: 331476055

#3. - Broken mansion and village combination

A Minecraft seed where a house from a village has spawned attached to a mansion, almost acting like a balcony. (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

This mansion has half a village house for its balcony. This broken and wacky generation caused one of the nearby village houses to spawn with the nearby woodland mansion.

Players, who go to explore the conjoined house, will see that it is split right in half on the inside. A worthy Minecraft builder may be able to transform this seed into something even more epic.

Minecraft players interested in broken seeds and wacky generations will be able to find more of them here.

Cords: 667, 84, -474

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: -77107740

#2. - Eight blacksmiths in one Village

There are eight blacksmiths in a single village in this Minecraft seed (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

The village in this Minecraft seed contains not one, but eight different blacksmiths. Blacksmiths are an exceptional way for players to gear themselves up with some starter equipment.

Precious resources and armor can sometimes be found in these structures. Finding them already made, will then serve a Minecraft well on the remainder of their adventures.

Players, who want to gear themselves up with iron equipment, would have to do it the old fashioned way by mining and smelting. This is a much more time-consuming process than simply taking it from the blacksmith for free.

Cords: 203, 63, 79

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: 770405633

#1. - Massive mountain caves

A Minecraft seed with two large and spacious caves inside of mountains. (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

This Minecraft seed contains two large and spacious caves inside of mountains. In the current patch of the game, the caves are unique.

However, the Caves & Cliffs update for Minecraft is on the horizon for the new year. This update promises a massive overhaul and additions to seeds such as this. Players are welcome to explore this seed now, but should really put this one in their back pocket to explore once the update has fully dropped.

Cords of Cave 1: 1858, 91, 221

Cords of Cave 2: 1772, 95, 280

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: 456355206