5 best Minecraft redstone builds for 1.18 update

In the world of Minecraft, imagination is the only limit gamers will ever face. They are given an almost infinite world to showcase their creativity. While many Minecrafters choose to create beautiful builds, some prefer to go with technical ideas made possible by redstone.

In Minecraft, redstone can be compared to electricity. Players can power different blocks with redstone signals and make them do various tasks. This also means that using redstone for the first time might feel overwhelming or confusing at times.

Users can build various contraptions and mechanisms after learning about redstone and its workings. Here are five redstone project ideas to make in Minecraft 1.18 update.

Redstone contraptions to make in Minecraft

5) Item sorter

An item sorter (Image via Minecraft)

In Minecraft 1.18, players will find themselves exploring the new caves and mining tons of ores. Because of the ore distribution buff, rare ores like diamonds and emeralds have become easier to find.

While mining for resources, most users face a cluttered inventory filled with useless items. Investing in an item sorter can help save time as it automatically stores items in an organized manner.

4) Hidden entrance

An entrance (Image via Minecraft)

Hidden entrances are always a fun contraption to build, especially on multiplayer servers. Gamers can hide their bases and keep their valuables safe from other server members.

Even in a single-player world, creating a hidden entrance is amusing because of its complexities.

3) Ender pearl stasis chambers

A stasis chamber (Image via Minecraft)

Stasis chambers are the closest thing to teleporters in Minecraft. With the 1.18 update calling out explorers, players will find themselves lost while exploring caves and mountains.

In such scenarios, they can ask their friends to activate the stasis chamber to teleport them to that chamber.

2) World eater

World eaters are some of the biggest redstone contraptions players can build in Minecraft. As the name suggests, this machine is capable of destroying the world.

By combining TNT dupers and flying machines, users can create world eaters that ruin the surface and beneath by showering activated TNTs.

As the Minecraft 1.18 update moved the Overworld bedrock layer to Y -64, gamers will need a world eater to remake previous perimeters or make new ones for mob farms.

1) Elevator

An elevator (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft 1.18 increased the build in the Overworld by 50%. Players can now place blocks between Y 320 and -64. Why not use this change to its full potential?

Users can create a piston or water elevator to take them from the bottom to the top of the world. By sending a villager to the top and trading with it, gamers can also get one achievement.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

