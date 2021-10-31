5 best Minecraft sci-fi mods

When players get bored of exploring the same old world of Minecraft, mods can be a game-changer for them. These external programs can completely change the game and add new things to explore and enjoy.

Science-fiction mods are the best for role-playing in Minecraft. They also add a few futuristic tools and world-generation changes that make adventuring the world of Minecraft much more amusing.

Explore these science-fiction mods for Minecraft

5) Immersive Engineering

Available in version 1.16 of Minecraft, Immersive Engineering is a mod that adds multiple new ores and tools. It also adds electricity and wiring in this mod works differently than most others.

There's a new plant that players might find in the wild called hemp, seeds of which can be obtained by punching grass. To get the player started, there's a craftable manual book in the mod as well.

4) Trek Craft

As sci-fi fans can guess, this mod is inspired by the American science fiction media franchise Star Trek. Sixty-two new blocks, multiple new items, and types of stairs and slabs can be used by installing this mod.

3) Refraction

Refraction is easily one of the most underrated sci-fi mods for Minecraft. As the name suggests, it is based on manipulation of light which a player can do so by making arrays of magnifiers and collecting the sunlight. Different colors of light have special features as well.

2) HaloCraft 2.0

HaloCraft is inspired by one of the greatest first-person shooter games of all time, Halo. This mod will add weapons, tools, resources, and even vehicles from the original Halo. Using these weapons, players can fight the enemies from Halo as well or defeat the normal mobs.

1) AliensVsPredator

A famous sci-fi media franchise also inspires this mod. From aliens to weapons, this mod will add almost everything present in the Alien Vs. Predator movie series. Players won't get bored as the list of content this mod brings to Minecraft is huge.

As of now, it is available for version 1.12.2. The creators of this mod recommended that players make a backup of their worlds before playing on them as this mod may cause unexpected changes.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

