5 best Minecraft seeds for automatic mob farms

Generally, seeds are used to get valuable structures in Minecraft like villages, strongholds, and more. However, as the entire world generation is dependent on the world seed, players can get anything at spawn.

Mob farms are one of the best ways to obtain a variety of different items in Minecraft. Almost every mob drops an item when killed by a player. For example, skeletons drop bones or arrows, cows drop steak, and so on.

This article shares some useful seeds for building automatic mob farms in Minecraft. Some of these seeds have many mob spawners, whereas others feature nether fortresses, outposts, etc.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.

Minecraft seeds for automatic mob farms

5) Double zombie spawner

Double spawner (Image via u/heartwaifu on Reddit)

Seed: -2013022915888451459

Version: Java Edition 1.17

Coordinates: -813/50/-168

In this seed, players can find two zombie spawners close to each other. Spawners are one of the rarest unobtainable blocks in Minecraft. When a player goes near a mob spawner, it will start to spawn mobs.

Players can activate both of these seeds at the same time to spawn a ton of mobs. This way, players can farm zombies and get experience points.

4) Eight spawners

Lots of spawners (Image via u/neil4879 on Reddit)

Seed: 4472

Version: Java Edition 1.16

Coordinates: -415/29/1929

This Minecraft seed features an extraordinary generation of eight mob spawners. All of these spawners can be activated at the same time. Sadly, most of these spawners are spider spawners. Players who want to do tons of villager trading can make lots of weakness potions using spider spawners.

3) Three nether fortresses, two bastion remnants, and all nether biomes

Seed: 3234116715393220833

Version: Java Edition 1.16.5

Coordinates: spawn

Farming nether mobs like blaze rods are necessary to complete Minecraft. In this seed, players will experience a fantastic nether spawn location. Build a nether portal at the overworld spawn point to find all the nether biomes.

Along with nether biomes, players can find three nether fortresses and two bastion remnants within a 100 block radius of spawn.

2) Fortress for wither skeleton farming

Best fortress for wither skeletons (Image via u/Killstepz on Reddit)

Seed: 4393682271258061163

Version: Java Edition 1.16/1.17

Coordinates: spawn

Wither skeleton skulls are required to spawn the wither boss. On defeating the boss, players will get a nether star, which can be used to craft a beacon. To make an efficient wither skeleton farm, players usually have to spawn proof a lot of areas or find a fortress in soul sand valley. But, in this seed, players can find a fortress with no spawn proofing required.

A massive lava lake surrounds the entire fortress. Due to this, mobs can only spawn on the fortress.

1) Tall pillager outpost

Pillager outpost (Image via u/Rice_County on Reddit)

Seed: -1154284578

Version: Bedrock Edition 1.17

Coordinates: 260/71/63

In this seed, players can find an unusually tall pillager outpost. In Minecraft, pillager outposts are a structure where pillagers normally spawn. Players can farm pillagers here or kill a raid captain to get a bad omen effect and, then, farm all types of illagers.

