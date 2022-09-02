5 best Minecraft seeds for diamonds in September 2022

Diamonds are one of the most precious Minecraft resources, and players need them for various reasons. To that end, some players may opt to use specific world seeds that allow them to procure diamonds in a quick and orderly fashion.

Since Minecraft version 1.19 is the last stable build, many seeds that once worked for diamonds have been obsoleted.

Fortunately, the community has found various new seeds compatible with The Wild Update. Many of these seeds give both Java and Bedrock Edition players access to diamonds.

Below, Minecraft players can find a few great seeds that should make diamond-hunting easier.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

1543049569 and 4 other great Minecraft seeds to use when searching for diamonds

1) 1956711936008184424 (Bedrock)

This seed provides easy diamonds via looting (Image via Chunkbase)

While diamonds can be obtained via mining in Minecraft, it's also possible to find them as loot.

One of the best ways to do so is by looting chests in blacksmith shops in villages. Though this loot is randomized, it can occasionally yield a sizable number of diamonds for players, and the villagers don't mind them taking them.

This seed presents a village with three blacksmith shops at (X: 168, Z: 168). This should help get players started with some great diamond tools and even some weapons and armor.

2) -4350788610008341708 (Java)

This seed's user found two veins quite close together (Image via u/Quackummm/Reddit)

For Minecraft players who don't mind doing a little mining to get their diamonds, this seed possesses two ore veins quite close to one another.

From the spawn point, players simply need to head to the coordinates (X: -68, Y: -56, Z: -15), where they'll find two adjacent veins. One should comprise approximately 14 diamond blocks, while its counterpart will have roughly five. This should help players in their diamond-related crafting endeavors.

3) 7450399754159464024 (Bedrock)

This seed has much more in store than just diamonds (Image via u/some-guy-100/Reddit)

This seed is one of the more impressive Minecraft: Bedrock Edition seeds for 1.19. It was discovered by YouTuber ibxtoycat. At (X: 345, Y: -32, Z: 1274).

In this seed, players can find a fully-lit End portal that requires no eyes of ender for activation. The stronghold containing the portal intersects with a mineshaft that has a confirmed haul of at least 40 diamonds.

It will take a little mining to find all the diamonds in the mineshaft, but a hall of 40 diamonds is certainly worth the time and effort.

4) 6546386442900007222 (Bedrock)

The small island beginning is a nice spawn for players in this seed (Image via Chunkbase)

While starting off on a small inland island is pretty nice, the real prize in this Minecraft Bedrock seed rests below the surface.

At (X: -2, Y: -44, Z: -187), players should be able to find a sizable ore vein of approximately 12 diamond blocks. Diamond veins seldom appear in such sizes, especially after terrain changes in previous Minecraft updates.

Players should relish this vein and pick it apart for its diamonds as quickly as possible. They may want to enchant their pickaxe with Efficiency first.

5) 1543049569 (Bedrock)

It's always exciting to find an ore vein of such tremendous size (Image via u/this-is-a-mike/Reddit)

While this Minecraft Bedrock seed may seem relatively innocuous at first, players who don't mind doing a little traveling can find quite a stash of diamonds in it.

By heading to approximately (X: 67, Y: -42, Z: -19), players will find a cluster of 15 diamond ore blocks. It's theorized that this cluster of ores is actually two independent diamond veins intersecting at a chunk border. However, it's impossible to say without turning on debug mode.

Regardless, 15 diamond ore blocks should be incredibly helpful for players who have been diamond-hunting for some time.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh