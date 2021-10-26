5 best Minecraft seeds for double villages

Double villages are structures in Minecraft that occur when two villages generate close to one another. Double villages can be a game-changing discovery with twice the number of buildings, villagers, and resources of a typical Minecraft village. But while double villages are helpful, they don't generate often, and Minecraft players may find it difficult to track one down.

Luckily, there are some ways to circumvent this. One useful method is to use a custom world seed. In Minecraft, seeds control how worlds generate in-game. They can be an excellent way for players to locate generated structures such as villages easily.

Not sure which seed you should use? Here's our list of the five best Minecraft seeds for double villages.

Minecraft: 5 best seeds for double villages

5) Double village and ruined portal (8384263105826856307)

An image of a village in-game (Image via akirby80/YouTube)

This seed starts the player off just a short distance from two villages. These villages are near several different biomes, including a scenic frozen ocean and mountains biome. Players who make the journey out to these mountains will find a ruined portal, making this a great seed for Minecraft players who want easy access to the game’s Nether dimension.

Ruined portal coordinates: (-400, 74, 115)

Platform: Java Edition 1.17

4) Triple village (7073)

Three villages can be found near this seed's spawn-point (Image via u/SwartyNine2691/Reddit)

This seed's spawn point starts the player off within close proximity to three villages, making this an excellent seed for players who want an easy start to their game. With unique loot and resources available in each village, Minecraft players who use this seed should have no problem getting started in-game.

Village coordinates: (-600, ~, 568)

Platform: Bedrock Edition 1.17

3) Double blacksmith village (-2998950669524933859)

Players who use this seed will find themselves starting off in one of Minecraft’s plains biomes, just a short walk away from two villages. Both of these villages have a blacksmith’s building, meaning that players get twice the amount of loot as normal. There is also a mountain biome not far away, which serves as a great mining resource for players.

Platform: Java Edition 1.17

2) Zombie island village (5329177101860618450)

An image of two island villages in-game (Image via u/BigBrain5Head/Reddit)

This seed starts the player off near two villages. While one of these villages is a standard Minecraft village, the other is a rare zombie village. These villages are connected by a small pathway, but are otherwise disconnected from any land. This is because they're in an ocean, which is conveniently located next to a mushroom fields biome.

Platform: Java Edition 1.17

1) Woodland double village (1167484117703323645)

An image of a village and woodland mansion in-game (Image via Minecraft)

This Minecraft seed starts players off in a plains village. Players can find a tannery building here, where they can find some loot. The plains village generates alongside a wooded forest, where players can find a second village.

A woodland mansion lies a short distance from this second village, and even intersects with one of the village’s buildings. Overall, this is an outstanding seed for players who want an extra bit of adventure in their game.

Platform: Java Edition 1.17

Double villages are a rare sight in Minecraft, and they can be challenging to find. Using a custom world seed is a great way for players to locate them.

