5 best Minecraft seeds for new biomes in 2022

With the arrival of Minecraft's 1.19 update, players have gained access to two new biomes: the deep dark and mangrove swamps.

Naturally, players returning to the game or experiencing it for the first time may want to explore these biomes first and foremost.

Fortunately, the Minecraft community has shared a large number of world seeds for players to enjoy. As opposed to searching for biomes the standard way, these generation seeds allow players to experience the game's new biomes much faster.

Below, Minecraft players can find a few seeds that should allow them to find mangrove swamps and the deep dark quite easily.

28000016 and 4 other Minecraft 1.19 seeds that can help players find the new biomes in the game

1) 28000016

This seed provides a mangrove swamp right from the beginning (Image via Mojang)

If Minecraft players have been hunting for a sizable mangrove swamp, this seed should accommodate them nicely.

Players spawn immediately inside a large mangrove swamp with a few warm climate biomes surrounding it, such as jungles and standard swamps.

Once they've gotten their fill of the mangrove swamp biome, players can find a few structures nearby. Specifically, a ruined Nether portal rests at (X: 118, Z: 354) and a witch hut stands at (X: 518, Z: 34).

2) -1381486679527427600

A mangrove swamp/standard swamp island not far from spawn (Image via Mojang)

If Minecraft players don't mind a short travel time, they can find a great island in this seed that combines a mangrove and standard swamp.

Players will begin at (X: -46, Y: 98, Z: -12), where they can collect wood and build a boat for themselves to get to the island in question. With a boat in the water, players can head to (X: -465, Y: 65, Z: 1064) to find the finely-split island.

Furthermore, if players venture over to (X: 392, Z: 488), they will find a nice shipwreck to loot. The island itself doesn't have a lot of generated structures.

3) -2778224909341529171

A savanna village flush with a mangrove swamp (Image via Mojang)

While Mojang hasn't implemented mangrove swamp villages into Minecraft yet, players can find something of a facsimile in this seed.

From spawn, players should head to (X: 705, Y: 62, Z: 225) to find a savannah village located right across from a mangrove swamp. In fact, players who expand the village into the swamp can even breed swamp villagers, one of the rarest villager variants in Minecraft.

This seed provides a nice stable home area within the village, and players can explore the mangrove swamp at their leisure.

4) 565535403532980236

Starting out in an ancient city won't be easy (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft players who love a challenge should get their fill with this seed, as it starts them right inside of an ancient city. This dangerous structure exists within the new deep dark biome and is accompanied by the mysterious Warden mob.

Since players will be completely unarmed and unarmored, an encounter with the Warden can be incredibly deadly. Players will want to use stealth and patience to loot the area before heading to the surface to begin their survival experience in a more proper fashion.

5) -8169586992898948313

This many ancient cities will take plenty of time to explore (Image via Chunkbase)

If players find an ancient city challenging, they will have their work cut out for them in this seed. Beginning at (X: 792, Z: -648), players will want to make their way to (X: 600, Y: -51, Z: 936) to find the closest ancient city to them. However, once they find the first ancient city, there will be much more in store for them.

This massive deep dark biome contains well over a dozen ancient cities, providing a huge amount of loot ripe for the taking. Players should be very cautious in their approach, as the Warden will always be nearby.

One false move can spell disaster once players have entered this biome, so it may not be a bad idea to collect resources and equipment before heading to the ancient cities.

Fortunately, there are various villagers surrounding the subterranean biome (including at (X: 336, Z: 944) and (X: 832, Z: 1,216)). Players should be able to collect and trade here before they adventure into the deep dark.

