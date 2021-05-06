5 best Minecraft seeds for speedrunning in May 2021

When it comes to speedrunning games, Minecraft is no different from most other games. Speedrunning has become a trend for many professional players.

While speedrunning Minecraft, the world seed is a crucial factor. One of the first things speedrunners look for after spawning is a village. The world generation is entirely dependent upon the world seed.

Players can also practice their speedrunning skills on specific seeds that feature the required resources at spawn.

This article showcases some of the best seeds for speedrunning in Minecraft.

Five best Minecraft seeds for speedrunning

#5 - Stronghold beneath the village

Spawn near a village and ravine (Image via u/gkleinmann)

Seed: 2077237352

Version: Bedrock Edition 1.16

Coordinates: Spawnpoint

In this seed, players can find a village right next to the spawn point. Beside this village, there's also a deep ravine with tons of iron and coal. Players can gather beds and iron from the village and ravine.

Beneath the village, there is an end portal already filled with five eyes of ender. Players need to gather seven more eyes of ender.

#4 - Spawn on the stronghold

Village with blacksmith house near spawn (Image via u/SprinkzMC)

Seed: 349870519

Version: Bedrock Edition 1.16

Coordinates: Spawnpoint

In this weird seed, players spawn right on top of a stronghold inside a cave. Usually, the spawn location is above the ground. Players can also find a village with a blacksmith house near the spawn point.

After traveling a few hundred blocks, players will find a lava lake in the desert along with a pyramid.

#3 - Stronghold on ground level

Stronghold on surface (Image via u/ChelseaFCFan25)

Seed: -612235732

Version: Bedrock Edition 1.16

Coordinates: 1004/66/-206

Minecraft's world generation can be broken at times, and this seed proves it. In the coordinates mentioned above, players can find a stronghold just below the village. The portal room is visible from the outside.

#2 - Optimized world record seed

A well-optimised seed for speedrunning (Image via u/Plebiain)

Seed: -4530634556500121041

Version: Java Edition 1.16.1

Coordinates: Spawnpoint

It's a world record seed on the 1.16.1 version. In this seed, players spawn in a village with a blacksmith house and ruined portal. The blacksmith house contains 17 obsidian, which is more than enough to build a nether portal in Minecraft.

The best thing about this seed is the 12-eyed end portal. Players can head straight to the end realm.

#1 - Spawn near a desert village with a pyramid

Desert Village with a pyramid outside (Image via Reddit)

Seed: -8816577571937672742

Version: Java Edition 1.16

Coordinates: Spawnpoint

In this seed, players spawn in a desert village with a pyramid. This village has a blacksmith house containing an iron pickaxe and 12 obsidian. Players can kill the iron golem, make some tools, and head straight to the nether realm in Minecraft.

