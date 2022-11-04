5 best Minecraft seeds for Survival in November 2022

Minecraft's Survival Mode is the standard way to play the game, but players can make the experience more rewarding by picking the right world. For instance, with a particular seed, fans can gain access to plenty of resources or structures and biomes to explore.

Regardless of whether gamers enjoy playing the title in Java or the Bedrock Edition, the community has shared tons of seeds worth considering for their next world. Some of these can truly offer an ideal survival gameplay experience.

Keep in mind that the following seeds are intended for use in version 1.19 of Minecraft after The Wild Update's release; they may generate differently on older versions of the game.

Minecraft 1.19 seeds excellent for Survival

1) 2622795609673772012 (Java)

Survival islands are a fun way to enjoy the mode's experience (Image via Chunkbase)

For a challenging but rewarding survival experience, Minecraft players can give this Java Edition seed a try. They'll start out on a small taiga island and experience all that the place has to offer. Also, gamers will likely want to check the nearby shipwreck located at (X: 168, Z: -616).

When a player exits the island, they may want to head northbound, towards (X: 400, Z: -1,424), where a nearby village can be found. The village also borders on a meadow, taiga, and forest biome, which can provide a plethora of resources.

2) -2043930859508072149 (Bedrock)

This seed has a particularly intriguing village worth exploring (Image via Chunkbase)

Minecraft players will begin this seed in a solid savannah biome with three villages in close proximity at (X: 88, Z: 168), (X: 328, Z: -264), and (X: -808, Z: 184).

However, if gamers are willing to travel a bit further to (X: -887, Y: 92, Z: 239), they can find a gorgeous village located in a badlands biome. Even better, the mesa found near this village has an abandoned mineshaft to explore for some extra loot.

One must be sure to bring along a bucket of milk when exploring the mineshaft in case they need to neutralize any poison from cave spiders.

3) -2135836821937050197 (Bedrock)

This seed is perfect for a little island hopping (Image via Chunkbase)

Players will begin this Minecraft seed on the western shore of a large and sweeping island, with other islands on either side of it. The eastern one possesses a nice swamp biome. There are even mushroom islands to either side of the land gamers spawn on. This seed would be perfect for large projects linking the three islands together.

Even if one doesn't have building goals, survival should come quite easy on the three major islands, especially on the mushroom islands, where Minecraft's hostile mobs don't spawn.

4) 2218715947278290213 (Java/Bedrock)

Four villages await the player immediately next to their spawn point (Image via Mojang)

Whether players are enjoying the game on Java or Bedrock, this Minecraft seed should provide them with a very solid start. Java gamers will spawn on an island with four total villages within walking distance, and Bedrock players will get a single village, which isn't too bad. These villages should provide plenty of help, especially for newer players who could use a hand getting started.

5) -2679078815986345699 (Bedrock)

This village's four blacksmith shops are excellent for newcomers and veterans (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition fans will love this seed for what it offers right from the spawn. Players begin close to a small island with a village (X: 200, Z: 232) complete with four blacksmith shops. These stores often carry high-quality loot, such as diamonds, obsidian, and even enchanted gear. After leaving the island, Survival Mode gamers should be in pretty good shape to begin their adventure.

If Minecraft players are looking for a little action, they can stop by the nearby pillager outpost at (X: 536, Z: 360) to engage in battle with their newfound gear.

