5 best Minecraft seeds for villages in December 2022

Minecraft is an amazing sandbox game that can spawn near-infinite worlds. However, before players get around to building their amazing creations, they can use seeds to choose the exact world in which they begin their adventure.

Seeds are what the game uses to procedurally generate the worlds in the game, and by entering specific ones into the world creation menu, players can share their favorite worlds with their friends quite easily.

Villages can be a great way to get acclimated to a new world. They offer players shelter, food, and villagers to trade with so they can gear up easily. But it's not always easy to find one right away. With these seeds, players will spawn near a village when the game begins.

5 Minecraft seeds with villages near spawn

1) Stronghold under an island village

This seed is a good option for speedrunners (Image via Chunkbase)

Seed: 3929110367124987343

Players looking for an incredible seed that offers everything they need to get started should choose this fantastic seed. Spawning on an island complete with a village, a ruined portal, and the stronghold directly below puts players in a position to complete the game quickly.

This is great for speedrunners, but those who want to make the game as easy as possible will love this seed as well.

2) Mountain village with woodland mansion

This village has a woodland mansion close by (Image via Chunkbase)

Seed: -1541124385142397106

Coordinates: 50, 350

What could possibly be better than a secluded village completely surrounded by mountains? One that also includes a woodland mansion as well, which is just what players get with this seed.

This seed is a great option for those looking for multiple buildings and a great way to easily set up a base. However, players will need to be ready to fight their way through the woodland mansion should they wish to claim it as their own. The treasures they unlock along the way will definitely make it worth it.

3) Three villages, a blacksmith, and ruined portal

Three villages and a ruined portal make for a great start in Minecraft (Image via Chunkbase)

Seed: 5578478610022238985

Ancient City Coordinates: -250, 100

Spawning into this world, players will immediately notice three separate villages, each containing a blacksmith to help them gear up extremely quickly. They'll also have ample shelter and food at their disposal.

In addition, a ruined portal sits directly to the south, allowing them quick and easy access to the nether when they are ready for the challenge.

Finally, an ancient city awaits nearby, letting them put all their newly acquired gear to the test as they hope to unlock more treasures guarded by the almighty Warden.

4) Village and jungle temple

Players can find a village that contains a jungle temple in this Minecraft seed (Image via Chunkbase)

Seed: 884541311959491792

Pillager Outpost: 50, -300

This seed is very interesting in that players will spawn in the middle of multiple biomes, each consisting of their own villages.

Perhaps the most exciting prospect is the village to the southeast, which contains a jungle temple as part of the infrastructure. Many know about the dangers and loot in jungle temples, but players should tread with caution to make sure they get out alive.

Additionally, a Pillager Outpost sits close by with some exciting gear ready to be taken if players can defeat the mobs there.

5) Lakeside village

There are a lot of beautiful waterfront villages in this Minecraft seed (Image via Chunkbase)

Seed: 217396617

Sitting seaside or lakeside can certainly be a relaxing experience, and this Minecraft seed takes the cake for having multiple villages right on the water, all of which are close to spawn.

As fruitful and full of loot as it is beautiful, players will enjoy going from scenic village to scenic village as they explore this world and build up their collection of loot acquired from trading with the many available villagers.

How to enter seeds in Minecraft

Being able to get the exact world you want is very easy to do in Minecraft. To get started, all you need to do is go to the main menu and create a new world. Inside the new world options, players will find the More Options and World Options selections.

If you scroll down, you will find the Seed box. Simply enter the seed that you wish to use into the seed box. When the world is created, it will use the chosen seed.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes