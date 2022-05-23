10 best Minecraft seeds for loot in 2022

Loot is an excellent way for Minecraft players to complement their inventory, and finding the right world seed can lead to heaps of loot.

In Minecraft 1.18, players can find loot in many different ways. They can often spot it in loot chests found throughout the world's generated structures. Other times, it's as simple as "borrowing" a few items from a villager's chest.

No matter how a player decides to snag their free items, there are many seeds that can make the process easier. Many of these seeds have a stockpile of items available near the spawn, while others prioritize quality over quantity. When looking for a great seed to collect plenty of loot, there are many to choose from.

Minecraft: Great seeds in 1.18 for loot collection

10) Illager Structures Surrounding a Village (3696329394164336154)

The villagers of this seed likely don't feel very safe (Image via Chunkbase)

This particular Java Edition seed features some very unlucky villagers but also a great opportunity for loot. Surrounding a taiga village near spawn (X: 304, Z: 368), players will find a pillager outpost (X: 256, Z:112), a woodland mansion (X: 104, Z: 552), and a witch's hut (X: 552, Z: 280).

It may be wise to loot what items are available in the village before heading out to combat the illagers and take their hoards of treasure for yourself.

9) Mineshafts Galore (2635009231671623290)

This seed is a spelunker's dream (Image via Mojang)

Badlands biomes are well known to Minecraft players to have several explorable mineshafts within them. This seed is emblematic of this fact, featuring approximately 14 mineshafts just a short walk away from the spawn. More mineshafts can be found in the body of water to the west of spawn as well.

There's even a nearby village to the south at (X: 80, Z: 368) for a player's plundering needs. The closest mineshafts to the player's spawn can be found at (X: -200, Z: 120), (X: -72, Z: -280), and (X: 216, Z: -104). Keep in mind, however, that Bedrock Edition players may find these structures in different locations.

8) Multi-Structure Seed (969046304)

Players will have various structures to loot after spawning into this seed (Image via Minecraft Seed HQ)

When players begin this Java Edition seed, they'll have a bevy of options at their disposal. They can head either northwest or southeast to find mineshafts underground at (X: -72, Z: -104) and (X: 88, Z: 120), respectively. If they head further out, they can find a witch hut at (X: 72, Z: 216).

If those options don't sound appealing, Minecraft players can also check out three ruined Nether portals, which should have loot chests of their own. These portals can be found at (X: 280, Z: 152), (X: 120, Z: -248), and (X: -456, Z: 104).

7) Frozen Spoils (1203447302)

A frigid biome awaits players in this seed, but plenty of loot as well (Image via Skeyers/Youtube)

Frozen and snowy biomes may not seem like ideal starting locations for Minecraft players, but this seed might change a few minds. Players begin adjacent to two ruined Nether portals at (X: 24, Z: -248) and (X: 312, Z: 120).

If that wasn't enough, there's a buried treasure chest right next to spawn at (X: 57, Z: -103). Lastly, if players don't mind a little trip, they can head to an assortment of villages at (X: -272, Z: 384), (X: 768, Z: -432), and (X: 368, Z: -752).

6) Village/Pillager Outpost Combo (969325560)

This rare generation anomaly leads to one very peculiar village (Image via u/Calaifur/Reddit)

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition generates terrain a little differently from its Java counterpart, and sometimes unexpected things happen. If Minecraft Bedrock players spawn into this world, they may be tempted by the badlands biome to the north (which is full of buried treasure chests), but an easier option lies to the south.

At (X: 232, Z: 248) rests a village with a pillager outpost generated inside of it. This incredibly rare occurrence is a perfect opportunity to get plenty of loot.

5) Mountain Range Villages (460628901)

Four villages are at the player's disposal here, but two will require some work (Image via u/Szmirgley/Reddit)

Minecraft players will find an incredibly eye-pleasing village at spawn, overlooking a meadow within a large mountain range. The next closest village can be found at (X: 96, Z: -208), within the meadow itself, at a lower altitude.

However, there are two additional villages at (X: 640, Z: 208) and (X: -448, Z: 224), but these will require some extra travel. Players may want to gear up with some weapons and armor before venturing past the mountain range to the areas outside.

4) Village/Portal/Pyramid Cluster (-1112456)

Players gain immediate access to three loot sources in this seed's desert (Image via Chunkbase)

Beginning in the desert, Minecraft players can get off to a great start by heading to (X: 192, Z: 112) for village access. Right next to the village at (X: 200, Z: 200), players will find a desert pyramid. If they play their cards right, they'll be able to loot its treasures without the traps destroying them.

Lastly, players can find a ruined Nether portal next to the pyramid at (X: 344, Z: 232), rounding out the loot collection journey.

3) Villages and Pyramids (69069594)

This seed provides the pick of the litter for villages and pyramids (Image via Mojang)

If Minecraft players want villages to loot in Minecraft 1.18, this seed won't disappoint. There are six total villages a short distance from spawn, with the closest three being located at (X: 80, Z: -240), (X: 176, Z: 384), and (X: -544, Z: 48).

To make the looting experience even better, two desert pyramids rest at (X: 216, Z: 248) and (X: 344, Z: -232). There are even two ruined portals close by at (X: 312, Z: 136) and (X: 696, Z: 232). A little more exploring will lead to even more villages, as well as a witch hut at (X: -472, Z: 680).

2) High Loot Frozen Villages (4887167405268088711)

Village blacksmiths often yield great loot (Image via MinecraftSeedsEveryday/Youtube)

When searching through a village in Minecraft, blacksmith buildings are often the best loot source. It isn't uncommon to find high-quality gear, obsidian, or even diamonds. This seed places players directly between two villages at (X: -144, Z: 128) and (X: 128, Z: 32).

One of these villages should contain a blacksmith, and the other a cartographer's shop. The cartographer may have some decent loot, but the blacksmith's loot chest should prove much more fruitful.

1) The Four Villages (4402933891408538860)

Encounter three friendly villages, and one not so friendly, with this seed (Image via Mojang)

This Java Edition seed is for Minecraft players who want a great start and a little bit of danger. Players spawn close to four total villages, but there's a catch. Three of these villages (X: 176, Z: -256), (X: -368, Z: -272), (X: -272, Z: 16) are friendly, but one certainly isn't.

At (X: 288, Z: 336), players will find an abandoned undead village that may have some hostile mobs to deal with. Regardless, this Minecraft village has loot for the taking, but players will want to be prepared for a fight.

Note: The article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by R. Elahi