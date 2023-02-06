5 best Minecraft servers for bridging practice

Bridging is a skill in Minecraft that many players endeavor to improve. As its name implies, the ability involves quickly and effectively building a bridge without being slowed down.

While this might seem like a straightforward skill to learn, it can take quite a bit of practice to become proficient in. This is especially true if players plan on using the ability in multiplayer servers and in modes like Bedwars or The Bridge, where solid bridging skills can make or break a battle.

Making bridges can also help with traversal in single-player worlds as well, particularly when creating large build projects that can take gamers high above ground level.

If Minecraft gamers are hunting for ways to improve their bridging skills, they can check out these handy multiplayer servers.

Minecraft servers that can help players improve their bridging

1) BridgePractice

There aren't too many Minecraft servers solely dedicated to practicing bridging forms and techniques, but that's exactly what BridgePractice.net exists for.

While its daily player count is quite low, this ensures that gamers can focus on improving the skill without worrying about server latency issues. BridgePractice.net has everything an individual needs to work on bridging in an efficient environment that allows them to make mistakes and immediately rebound with no extra bells, whistles, and hassle.

2) Bridger Land

If players are hunting for a bridging server with a little more analysis built-in, Bridger Land is an excellent option. This Minecraft server provides a traditional bridging experience but also offers the ability to record replays, use an in-server bridge trainer, and also utilize a time calculator for speed-clocking.

This entry is particularly helpful for players who have learned the skill to some degree and wish to brush up on their techniques and increase their overall bridge completion speed from Point A to Point B.

3) Twerion

Hailing from Germany, Twerion is a cracked server that players can access without an official Mojang/Microsoft account in Minecraft. While this offering features gameplay like SkyBlock, it maintains practice spaces for bridging as well as some PvP game modes.

The server isn't too crowded, either, though some gamers who may not have the best internet connection should be wary when connecting to Twerion due to its European location. However, if players have solid internet speeds, this server is an excellent and relaxing place to practice.

4) MCPlayHD

Arguably one of the best practice servers out there — not just for bridging but also for plenty of other game modes — MCPlayHD is a fantastic offering all around.

With eight different minigames, including FastBuilder (which was specifically formed to improve bridging skills), gamers will always have something to do before and after they've worked on their bridging. MCPlayHD's player count tends to hover around the 50-100 mark in most situations, so there won't be too much commotion.

5) Hypixel

Hypixel can allow Minecraft players to learn bridging in actual matches (Image via Hypixel.net)

While the massively-popular Hypixel server isn't a practice server per se, it's a great place to gain experience. By playing in matches in modes like The Bridge, Minecraft fans can not only learn bridging techniques in competitive scenarios but also how to deal with adversaries during the process of making a bridge.

With thousands of players enjoying Hypixel at any given moment, there is certainly no lack of opponents to take on in The Bridge. However, Minecraft gamers won't be alone in improving their skills. This server's high player count means that it will present a ton of competitors that will be willing to help gamers out as they learn the nuances of bridging over time. Nobody becomes a master overnight, but having a few well-informed individuals assisting can be a huge difference-maker in the long run.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes