5 best Minecraft servers for bridging practice

Minecraft servers exist for a variety of reasons. Sometimes, players just want to start a massive multiplayer world for people to dive into. This is often just standard Survival but on a wide scale. Other times, they are made with special, specific game modes in mind. Perhaps they're made for BedWars, SkyBlock, Prison, Townie, or other game modes.

There are also ones that help improve some aspects of the game. Training servers exist to improve the skills of the community, with bridging practice being a notable example.

Bridging is when players quickly build over a gap by creating a bridge. This is most often used in BedWars when one bridges over to the bed and tries to break it first. Other game modes implement this too.

Additionally, it's valuable for regular gameplay. If mobs are chasing you, you can bridge across a gap and escape them. This is true for PvP situations, too.

Minecraft bridging practice servers to become an expert bridge

5) Hypixel

Playing Minecraft makes you better at whatever it is, so a server with plenty of bridging modes will inherently make you better. Even if it's not "practicing" by technical definition, competing in a bridging situation improves your skills. Playing BedWars against some of the best crafters out there will automatically develop your skills without being as "boring" as just practicing.

As such, Hypixel is a great server to check out.

4) MCPlayHD

Practice bridging with this excellent server (Image via MCPlayHD server)

MCPlayHD has more to it than just bridging, but it is still an excellent practice server. It features eight Minecraft game modes, and bridging will be useful in most of them. It's a fun server that doesn't have many drawbacks, so it's definitely worth checking out.

For practice, it doesn't get much better than working on it before taking it into a real situation almost immediately, and that's what MCPlayHD provides.

3) Twerion

Twerion is an overall practice server. While it's not specifically for bridging, it is still good for it. It's good for any kind of practice. It's also a cracked server, which makes it open to all kinds of players. In terms of accessibility, this server is probably the best for bridging practice.

Those who use it benefit from the relaxed atmosphere, which makes it a lot less stressful and a lot easier to get better at Minecraft in this particular aspect.

2) Bridger Land

Bridger Land is a great server for practicing in (Image via Bridger Land, Mojang)

Bridger Land is a fantastic server for players looking to improve in this area of the game. It offers a traditional bridging experience while also implementing a few fresh features to help ensure everyone's skills are improving.

It has replays for in-depth study to learn from mistakes and continue to excel. It also has analysis and a bridge trainer for players to work with. There are not many stronger options when it comes to becoming a better Minecraft bridger.

1) BridgePractice

As the name suggests, this server is exclusively for bridging practice. The server doesn't focus on anything else, so there's no other reason to join.

It's full of people who share one common goal: to get better at bridging in Minecraft.

This server also works hard to ensure that everyone improves their bridging skills without any latency. If bridging practice is truly the only thing you're after, it's hard to find anything more appropriate than this.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

