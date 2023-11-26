5 best Minecraft Servers like BendersMC that must be played

Those who enjoy Minecraft probably already know that multiplayer servers are one of the game's best features. People have created some of the craziest game modes on these servers, from recreating Naruto and One Piece to making a world where bending the elements is possible, like Avatar.

BendersMC is one of the biggest servers in this genre, but many others may be considered just as good or even better in terms of gameplay and themes. This article lists five such must-play Minecraft servers.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinion.

Minecraft servers similar to BendersMC

1) MoxMC

IP Address: moxmc.net

MoxMC is a highly enjoyable server (Image via Mojang)

First up is the faction-focused Avatar server MoxMC. Gamers can form factions, lay claim to territory, and engage in conflict for dominance. Along with customizable armor and weapons, the server has tons of custom element-bending magic available for all to use.

For anyone seeking a multiplayer faction experience, MoxMC's vibrant community and engaged staff make it a must-play. This faction server is unlike others, though it allows you to engage in the Avatar world and fight players using the different elements.

There is also a story mode, wherein you can follow the same story as the popular Avatar shows and movies. Making such a feat possible in Minecraft is truly incredible and shows endless possibilities.

2) Elementum

IP Address: elementum.me

Another excellent server that provides a distinctive experience is Elementum. Gamers can join a magic guild and become benders. Custom bosses and dungeons make this server a fantastic option for anyone searching for a PvE-focused environment.

Players can level up their characters in Elementum's unique roleplaying server and acquire new spells, skills, and magical items, enhancing gameplay with a pleasant degree of advancement. Moreover, a wide range of events and competitions keep players engaged.

The server has been running since 2015 and is doing so with an extremely good image. Players worldwide love the experience of building their kingdoms and joining those of other players, getting a job, and attempting to become the richest.

3) Rokucraft

IP Address: play.rokucraft.com

Rokucraft is a fantastic Avatar-based server (Image via Planet Minecraft)

Rokucraft is based on the Avatar universe. Although players have the option to become skilled benders on other servers, this one stands out for its emphasis on roleplaying.

A vibrant economy lets one open stores and companies. For those seeking a distinct Minecraft experience, Rokucraft focuses on community development and construction.

In this fully immersive universe, players can design their characters and engage with one another. In-depth history and lore enhance the whole experience. This server offers something for everyone, from building and questing to just hanging out with friends.

Rokucraft also offers minigames such as parkour and different glider courses for those who love elytra. The bending system is unlike any other server out there, which will surely keep you captivated.

4) Avatar Remastered

IP Address: mc.avatarremastered.me

Avatar Remastered provides PvE and PvP combat, where players can specialize in one of the four elements and become benders. It also offers special mobs and custom missions in a towny format. For Avatar lovers, this server emphasizes strategy and teamwork.

As an Avatar, your duty is to contribute to the world's rebalance and restoration of peace. This aspect gives the gameplay a deeper level and makes Avatar Remastered a must-play for fans of the series. Players can also participate in a competitive game mode and face other players in duels and tournaments.

Avatar Remastered not only offers Avatar but also a Naruto RPG, including Shippuden and Boruto. Any fans of the popular anime will surely enjoy this custom server.

5) Avatarcraft

IP Address: mc.avatarcraft.net

Avatarcraft is an incredible server (Image via Planet Minecraft)

In Avatarcraft, players can perfect their skills and become master benders, just like in Avatar Remastered. Based on the popular series, the server also offers unique quests, dungeons, and events. For those who want to fully immerse themselves in the Avatar universe, Avatarcraft has a friendly community and an engaged staff.

Players on this Minecraft server can form nations and cooperate to take control of the land. Avatarcraft is excellent for individuals who wish to explore the Avatar universe and participate in politics and strategy.

If you're interested in the PvP aspect of element bending, this is the perfect server. Fight against other players in the server's custom-made arenas and try to master the art of bending. Avatar fans will thoroughly enjoy this server and won't be disappointed by its community.