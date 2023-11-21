5 best Minecraft servers like Donut SMP that must be played

Minecraft is one of the greatest video games ever made, and a large portion of its allure comes from its wide variety of servers, which provide different gameplay experiences. Donut SMP is a survival and anarchy server where there aren't many rules to follow. It keeps players captivated for hours on end, as there is a lot to do with no restrictions.

This article lists five of the best servers that you just must check out if you enjoy Donut SMP.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Minecraft servers similar to the popular Donut SMP

1) PurplePrison

IP Address: purpleprison.net

With PurplePrison, be ready to go on an exhilarating Minecraft prison adventure unlike anything you've ever experienced.

This server raises the bar on the prison gameplay concept with its colorful and distinctive theme. Your objective as a player is to advance through the ranks and gain reputation or money by meeting objectives. You can do almost whatever you want on the server, like engaging in black market deals, gambling, and having intense gang fights.

For those looking for a unique Minecraft experience, PurplePrison is a must-try because of its meticulous attention to detail and compelling gameplay elements.

2) 0b0t

IP Address: 0b0t.org

Thought to be closely related to the notorious 2b2t, 0b0t's no-rules atmosphere provides a comparable anarchic experience. You can encounter similar turmoil and unpredictability on the server.

Reminiscent of the heyday of Minecraft anarchy servers, 0b0t is the ideal option for those who want an exciting and difficult adventure with a committed community. The server has no rules, so hacking and griefing are allowed.

0b0t has an amazing community and an in-depth history that has grown massively since the server was first released in 2016.

3) Purity Vanilla

IP Address: mc.purityvanilla.com

Purity Vanilla is the ideal option for anyone seeking a nostalgic, pure vanilla Minecraft experience. This server, which is well-known for its dedication to keeping the title as true to its original design as possible, offers a real and authentic gaming experience.

Purity Vanilla allows you to play Mojang's game the way it was intended to be played —without the need for any add-ons or modifications. In this community-focused server, you can make connections with other players, discover expansive landscapes, and go on many building adventures.

Purity Vanilla is known as an anarchy server, but unlike most options in this category, it does not allow hacking. This is great for those who are looking to cause chaos and do whatever they like without the pressure of others being on crazy hacked clients that are too OP to handle.

4) The Wasteland Anarchy

IP Address: play.wastelandmc.io

The Wasteland Anarchy is a great server similar to Donut SMP (Image via Planet Minecraft)

The Wasteland Anarchy is highly recommended for people who want a genuinely immersive and unpredictable Minecraft experience. A post-apocalyptic planet left in ruins, this server provides a special mix of exploration, survival, and intense player interactions.

You'll come across wasteland ruins, desolate scenes, and traces of long-gone civilization as you travel through the game world. Since hostile mobs roam freely and other players may befriend or attack you on sight, be ready to fight for your life.

If you want a truly immersive and unpredictable Minecraft experience, The Wasteland Anarchy is definitely recommended. The server delivers a thrilling and engrossing gameplay experience with its meticulous attention to detail, evocative setting, and player-driven stories.

5) 2b2t

IP Address: 2b2t.or

With 2b2t, get ready for the ultimate test of anarchy and survival. Due to its harsh and fierce gameplay, this venerable server has developed a cult-like following.

Being one of the original Minecraft servers, 2b2t offers a huge, uncharted area where chaos and inventiveness converge. With no set rules, you can navigate a world full of griefers, clans, and epic conflicts, but you must be prepared for the unexpected.

For those who want a real test of their survival skills, the server offers a fascinating and difficult experience.